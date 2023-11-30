Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Eight key infrastructure sectors growth up at 12.1% in October: Govt data

All the sectors except for fertiliser recorded healthy production growth in the month under review

Growth of 8 core sectors slows to 2.1% in July, recovers from 50-month low

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors rose by 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period, according to the official data released on Thursday.
 
All the sectors except for fertiliser recorded healthy production growth in the month under review.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The core sector (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in September was 9.2 per cent.
 
Coal, steel, cement and electricity production recorded double-digit growth.
 
The output growth of eight sectors was at 8.6 per cent in April-October 2023-24 against 8.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read

India's core sector output expands to 5-month high at 8.2% in June

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem Corp Q1 profit down 74% to Rs 114 cr

Chambal Fertilisers Q1 net profit dips 1% to Rs 338.60 cr due to poor sales

Cabinet approves Rs 22,303 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for Rabi season

Chambal Fertilisers Q2 results: Net profit up 39% to Rs 380.96 cr

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

Nifty 50's best month since July 2022 on IT, energy stocks, GDP data eyed

Bengaluru tops as hub for valued firms by self-made entrepreneurs: Report

Coal will remain an important part of India's energy needs: Official

How Indian techies will benefit from US H-1B renewal pilot programme

Topics : Core sectors industrial output fertilisers Infrastructure sector

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon