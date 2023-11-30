Sensex (-0.22%)
66753.19 -148.72
Nifty (0.01%)
20098.45 + 1.85
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
42808.30 + 189.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6515.85 + 22.80
Nifty Bank (-0.60%)
44297.55 -268.90
Heatmap

Coal will remain an important part of India's energy needs: Official

"Coal is, and would, remain an important part of India's energy needs," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Dubai

coal, fossil fuel

Reuters reported that India, which depends on coal for 73% of its energy needs, is scrambling to add 17 gigawatts of coal-based power generation capacity at its fastest pace in recent years to meet a record increase in power demand | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Coal will remain India's main source of energy for years to come, a top government official said on Thursday, underscoring its commitment to the use of the fossil fuel as the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit opens in Dubai.
"Coal is, and would, remain an important part of India's energy needs," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told reporters ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Dubai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reuters reported that India, which depends on coal for 73% of its energy needs, is scrambling to add 17 gigawatts of coal-based power generation capacity at its fastest pace in recent years to meet a record increase in power demand.
India and China oppose any attempt to block construction of coal-fired power stations for their energy-hungry economies, while France, backed by the United States, plans to seek a halt to private financing for these plants at COP28, sources said.
Kwatra said India expects a clear roadmap on climate financing at COP28 and has always been upfront about its support for a "loss-and-damage" fund aimed at helping countries recover from environmental degradation caused by industrial development.
"Loss and damage fund will be of great benefit to developing countries," he added.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

India's palm oil imports hit 27-month low, buyers pick cheaper soft oils

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

How Indian techies will benefit from US H-1B renewal pilot programme

Indian economy expected to sustain strong growth amid global gloom

Net apprenticeship outlook projected to rise 75% in Oct-Mar period: Report

After Balasore, Silkyara, disaster response gears up for new challenges

Railways to upgrade anti-collision tech Kavach to LTE: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics : Narendra Modi Coal Energy

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon