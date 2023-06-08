close

India's May fuel demand rises 8% month-on-month to about 20.03 mn tonnes

Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, climbed by 8% month on month in May to about 20.03 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline rose 16.4% to 3.35 million tonnes and sales of diesel increased around 5% to 8.22 million tonnes in May from the previous month, the data dated on Wednesday showed.

 

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India's fuel demand Fuel

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

