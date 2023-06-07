close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

Overseas travel firms have been granted exemption of up to Rs 7 lakh before TCS kicks in; no such benefit for domestic ones

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
tax

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic travel agents (DTA) are up in arms against the fin­ance ministry for creating a “non level-playing” field favouring overseas travel companies (such as tour operators and online aggregators) which, they say, will risk the viability of local businesses and make customers prefer the former.
In the last Budget, the Union finance ministry announced that the tax collected at source (TCS) on foreign remittances, including international bookings and tour packages, would be raised sharply from 5 per cent to 20 per cent from July 1. Overseas debit and credit card spends (on most items except education and healthcare) would also come under the new rule. This, DTAs say, provided them with a level playing field with overseas travel service players.

However, after a hue and cry, the finance ministry clarified that purchases of up to Rs 7 lakh per annum by individuals on credit or debit overseas will be exempted from paying TCS. However, the same exemption has not been granted to customers buying their tour packages from DTAs.
This means that if customers book through DTAs they have to fork out a TCS of 20 per cent as well as a goods and services tax (GST) of 5 per cent, without any exemption. But if they shift their bookings to overseas players, they need to pay TCS or GST only after the exemption limit of Rs 7 lakh is exceeded.

In a joint letter addressed to the finance minister this week, leading travel associations such as Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Associated Cham­bers of Commerce and Industry, Internet and Mobile Assoc­iation of India among others say that the move “potentially puts the existence and survival of all small and medium DTAs under threat and risk”.
The letter argues that there should be parity in pricing and customer payment methodology between bookings made through DTAs and those made though overseas service providers. Ever since a TCS of 5 per cent was imposed in India, DTAs lost significant business to overseas players as customers would book from agents (global or domestic) which offered the best price.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

When and how can I claim a TCS refund on foreign remittance?

How does outgoing TCS CEO Gopinathan's salary compare to other IT execs?

Explained: How you can minimise the impact of 20% TCS on foreign trips

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Kerala launches KFON to bridge digital divide with affordable internet

Blue, space economy to add value in India's growth: Jitendra Singh

OECD marginally raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6% for FY24

Uttar Pradesh adds 126,000 new investors in April; Maharashtra loses pull


The letter says that with the government now imposing a TCS of 20 per cent in the Budget, the pricing gap is even more glaring and “can potentially move the entire travel bookings made by Indian consumers to overseas service providers”. After all, in the case of the latter, they do not have to pay either the higher TCS or the 5 per cent GST unless they exceed the cap.
Says Ajay Prakash, president of TAFI, “It’s a half-baked sch­eme, which has not been well thought out. Nearly 70 per cent of the business of domestic travel agents comes from overseas travel, so we expect this non-level-playing field created by the finance ministry to seriously impact our business from July 1 unless the exemption of Rs 7 lakh is ext­ended to our customers as well.”

The domestic operators point out that by this move the government will suffer a loss in GST revenues since the quantum of the loss from DTAs’ dip in business will be much higher than the TCS collected from Indian customers booking through overseas service providers.

Topics : Tax Collection Finance Ministry online travel agents

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt's 20% TCS policy unfair on domestic operators: Travel agents

tax
3 min read

Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi was speaking at the inauguration of the first Mining Start-Up Summit at IIT, Bombay
3 min read

Kerala launches KFON to bridge digital divide with affordable internet

KFON
2 min read

Most Popular

Slowdown threatens India's booming economy even as its rich keep spending

Indian economy, worker, labour
5 min read

270 mn loans to women under MUDRA; here's all you need to know about scheme

Mudra Yojna
3 min read

Govt to offer Rs 3,760 cr as incentives to boost battery storage projects

battery
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon