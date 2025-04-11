Friday, April 11, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's outward FDI up 20% at $5.81 bn in March 2025, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI up 20% at $5.81 bn in March 2025, shows RBI data

Singapore top FDI destination in Jan-Mar 2025

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose by about 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $5.81 billion in March 2025, up from $4.84 billion in March 2024. Sequentially, they rose marginally from $5.57 billion in February 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $2.49 billion in March 2025, compared with $2.55 billion a year ago and $3.11 billion recorded in February 2025.
 
Loan commitments rose more than threefold to $2.10 billion in March 2025, up from $617 million a year ago. They were higher than the $1.14 billion in February 2025. Guarantees for overseas units fell to $1.21 billion in March 2025, from $1.67 billion a year ago and down from $1.31 billion in February 2025, RBI data showed.
 
 
Meanwhile, the outward FDI in the quarter ended March 2025 stood at $10.32 billion, with an equity component of $6.78 billion and debt of $3.53 billion. The three top outward FDI destinations for Indian FDI in the January–March 2025 period were: Singapore – $2.09 billion, Mauritius – $1.44 billion, and the United States of America (USA) – $1.17 billion, RBI data showed.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

