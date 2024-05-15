Business Standard
India's trade deficit widens to $19.1 billion in April: Commerce ministry

April trade data: India's exports rose to $34.99 billion, imports stood at $54.09 billion

shipping trade

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

India's merchandise trade deficit expanded to $19.1 billion in April, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Wednesday. 

India's trade deficit had narrowed to $15.6 billion in March, representing a 11-month low.
India's exports rose marginally by 1.06 per cent to $34.99 billion in April 2024, against $34.62 billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile India's imports stood at  $54.09 billion, up 10 per cent from $49.06 billion in April 2023, according to government data.

"Goods exports in April have gone up," Barthwal noted while announcing the trade data.

Briefing the media, Barthwal said that the figures showed that the new financial year had started on a good note and hoped that it would continue throughout the year.

In March 2024, the exports had dipped to $41.68 billion from $41.96 billion a year ago.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

