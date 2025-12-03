India's services PMI rises to 59.8 in Nov on 'historically sharp' expansion

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India’s services sector regained momentum in November, with business activity expanding at a faster pace after a mild slowdown in October, according to the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey compiled by S&P Global. The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.8 in November, up from 58.9 in October, signalling a “historically sharp” expansion in output.
The growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s services PMI Business Activity Index rose from 58.9 in October to 59.8 in November, driven by robust new business intakes that fuelled output growth. However, international sales expanded at an eight-month low due to fierce overseas services competition."
"Input price inflation reached its lowest rate in nearly five-and-a-half years, resulting in negligible increases in selling charges. Employment growth remained modest, with most companies reporting no change in payroll numbers," Bhandari said.
New orders rise
Demand for Indian services became stronger, with new orders rising quickly. The increase was faster than in October and higher than the usual long-term trend.
However, new export orders grew at a slower pace. Growth was still good, but the weakest in eight months. Asia, Europe and the Middle East were some of the top markets. At the same time, tough global competition and cheaper services from other countries held back growth.
Job creation remains muted
According to the data, companies added more jobs in November, but the increase was mild and at a similar pace as compared to the last two months. Firms not feeling pressure on their capacity, and pending work staying almost unchanged, were some of the key reasons for slower job creation.
Service companies reported a small rise in their expenses, especially for electricity, food, rent and software. But overall cost increases fell to their lowest level since August 2020.
Given that the costs were easing and companies wanted more work, fewer firms increased their own prices in November. Price increases were the lowest in over four years and almost too small to matter.
Forward outlook
Companies remain less hopeful in November due to concerns about competition and possible disruptions from state elections. Still, firms expect output to grow, supported by good demand, better use of social media, marketing efforts, and plans to keep price hikes small.
Composite PMI eases to 59.7 in Nov
The HSBC India Composite PMI was 59.7 in November, lower than 60.4 in October. "India's composite PMI remained strong, though it softened slightly in November, reflecting a slowdown in growth of factory production," said Bhandari.
Growth in output and sales slowed for manufacturers, while it became faster in the services sector. Both manufacturers and service companies saw a clear slowdown in the rise of their input costs. Overall, expenses increased at the weakest rate in more than five years.
Manufacturing PMI at 56.6 in Nov
The manufacturing sector eased in November, with the HSBC Manufacturing PMI at 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to the data compiled by S&P Global. The data signalled the weakest improvement in operating conditions in nine months since February. Total new orders and output continued to grow at above-trend rates but at their weakest pace in nine months.