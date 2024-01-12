Sensex (    %)
                        
RBI deputy governor Michael Patra gets another 1-year extension

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in the Reserve Bank of India

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

The government has extended the term of Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Michael Patra by another one year, with effect from January 15, 2024. Patra is in charge of the all-important monetary policy department and a member of the rate-setting panel.

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year, w.e.f. January 15, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Department of Personnel and Training said.
Patra was first appointed as RBI Deputy Governor in January 2020 for three years. Last year, the government extended his term by one year.

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in the Reserve Bank of India.

Before becoming Deputy Governor, Patra was Executive Director of RBI. As an Executive Director, he was also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI. He will continue to be an ex-officio member of the MPC as Deputy Governor.

In fact, Patra is the only member of the MPC who has been in the rate-setting panel since its inception in 2016.

Patra has worked in the International Monetary Fund as Senior Adviser to Executive Director (India) during December 2008 to June 2012, when he actively engaged in the work of the IMF’s Executive Board through the period of the global financial crisis and the ongoing Euro area sovereign debt crisis.

A Fellow of Harvard University where he undertook post-doctoral research in the area of financial stability, he has a Ph.D. in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Topics : RBI Michael Patra RBI Governor Harvard University

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

