close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade progression: Goyal

Discussions between the central banks of India and UAE on promoting trade in rupee and dirham to reduce transaction cost is progressing at a "very" fast pace

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Discussions between the central banks of India and UAE on promoting bilateral trade in the rupee and dirham to reduce transaction cost is progressing at a "very" fast pace, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

As the top leaders of both countries are decisive, so one "can imagine good outcomes very soon" on this, he added.

India and the UAE already implemented a free trade agreement (FTA) in May last year to give a boost to bilateral trade and economic ties.

The central banks of both countries are discussing the standard operating procedures and modalities.

These talks were started in March 2022, and now "it is about a year since then, but both the countries have made significant progress," Goyal told reporters here.

The RBI and the Central Bank of the UAE have been in a "very active" dialogue, and the finance ministry here is also "very" supportive and handling the entire issue, he said.

Also Read

India, UAE to raise non-petroleum trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation

Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

CEPA with UAE gave boost to Indian entrepreneurs, deepened ties: PM Modi

Leela Palace cheat impersonates UAE royalty, dupes hotel of over Rs 20 lakh

Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

Online banking frauds see huge rise in Delhi post Covid-19 lockdown

India's soybean imports to drop in 2022-23 on higher domestic output

South Indian women outnumber men in availing of loan for street vendors

"I am sure that given the high level of engagement on both sides, not only on Rupee-Dirham trade but also on other digital technologies becoming part of the India UAE framework. I think we have very good things, which will be offered to both the nations in the coming months," he added.

When asked about the timeline for this, he said the talks are "progressing at a very fast pace".

Goyal also said that as far as dirham-rupee bilateral trade is concerned, currently, both sides are looking at trading between the two countries only.

"Once that gets operationalised, we will see whether there is a potential to expand that further," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal UAE Central bank trade

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre releases Rs 1.18 trillion as tax devolution to state govts

Tax
2 min read

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
1 min read

Online banking frauds see huge rise in Delhi post Covid-19 lockdown

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
2 min read

Most Popular

Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

WWDC23 highlights: Apple Vision Pro, platform updates, Macs, more announced

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Sensex, Nifty stage smart recovery in fag-end; IT stocks weak, auto rally

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Byju Raveendran
6 min read

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Image
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon