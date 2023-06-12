close

Govt releases 3rd instalment of tax devolution of Rs 1,18,280 cr to states

The Centre on Monday released the third instalment of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
The Centre on Monday released the third instalment of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,18,280 crore, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 59,140 crore.

One advance instalment in addition to the regular instalment due in June 2023 is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending, finance their development and welfare related expenditure and also to make available resources for priority projects and schemes, official sources said.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar received the maximum instalment of Rs 21,218 crore and Rs 11,897 crore respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

