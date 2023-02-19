JUST IN
India's economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24: Former NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Business Standard

CEPA with UAE gave boost to Indian entrepreneurs, deepened ties: PM Modi

The trade pact was signed last year by Commerce Minister Goyal and Economy Minister of the UAE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri

Topics
UAE | India-UAE | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs and also deepened ties with the Gulf country.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked a CEPA on February 18 last year to boost trade ties following a virtual summit between Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tagging a tweet by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal in which he shared an article jointly written by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and him on one year of CEPA, Modi said the CEPA with the UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs and has also deepened our ties with UAE.

The trade pact was signed last year by Commerce Minister Goyal and Economy Minister of the UAE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 12:30 IST

