India-UK FTA: Negotiations at advanced stage, says commerce secretary

Negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) are at an 'advanced stage', with both sides attempting to iron out the differences, a senior government official said on Friday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal met his British counterpart in London last week to give a push to the negotiations. Both officials are also meeting in Delhi this week and negotiating tough issues.

"I am conscious of the fact that it is in the advanced stage and negotiations are going on. We should wait until these negotiations are over. The 13th round is going on and we are doing these negotiations on a weekly basis now," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.





Also read: The statement assumes significance amid expectations that both countries will sign the trade agreement by the end of the month, during UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to India.Also read: India-Peru to recommence free trade agreement negotiation on Tuesday

Laptop Imports

The government is working towards putting in place an import management system—laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware—that will come into effect from 1 November.

Subsequent to the last notification in August, where there was an announcement of imposition of import curbs on IT hardware, there have been a number of stakeholder consultations done by the IT ministry and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"The stakeholders had raised a number of concerns, one of them being... having an end-to-end online system which will ensure that issuance is fairly streamlined. To an extent where issuance is automated and flows online to the Department of Revenue... that is a work in progress and it will be put in place before 30 of this month," DGFT Santosh Sarangi told reporters.

"We are only saying that somebody who is importing these laptops, they have to be under close watch. So that we can look at these imports. We have a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in the sector, so we are also looking at production capacity figures. It is basically monitoring what we are doing. It has nothing to do with restrictions," Commerce Secretary said, adding that there will be no restrictions on imports.

IPEF

Another commerce department official said that Pillars 3 and 4—clean and fair economy—under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) are expected to close by this month's end.

"We look forward to a substantial conclusion. Next round in Malaysia (next week) and ministerial meeting in San Francisco on 13-14 November," Additional Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.