India, UK officials to start 13th round of FTA talks from September 4

Senior officials of India and the UK will start the 13th round of negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement from September 4, an official said on Thursday.

The two sides concluded the 12th round of negotiations on August 31.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently stated that the negotiations between India and the UK for the proposed agreement are progressing and both countries are committed to concluding the talks as early as possible.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was here recently to review the progress of talks. She also held bilateral meetings with Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Before the 12th round, the sides had concluded talks on 19 of the total 26 chapters in the FTA.

Investment is being negotiated as a separate agreement (bilateral investment treaty) between India and the UK.

Also Read FTA between Israel, India to be discussed today, informs Israeli Minister FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit Top headlines: Monsoon on track, India to start FTA talks with SACU LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14 Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here IT hardware PLI: Focus shifts from exports to import substitution India's exports increased despite recession, with lowest inflation: Goyal Cut and polished diamond export likely to decline 15% this fiscal: Report India clocks 10 billion UPI transactions for the first time in a month India's gross tax revenue up 2.8% at Rs 8.9 trillion so far in FY24

The bilateral trade between countries increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.