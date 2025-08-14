India-US defence ties strong, MEA says China border trade talks ongoing

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stressed that despite tensions over tariffs imposed by the White House on Indian goods, New Delhi’s ties with Washington remained robust, including bilateral defence cooperation.
A US defence policy team will be in Delhi in mid-August, while the 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas is expected to take place later this month in Alaska, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry’s weekly media briefing.
On the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, the MEA endorsed the summit, saying it held the promise of ending the conflict in Ukraine and opening prospects for peace. Jaiswal said a decision was yet to be taken on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the UN General Assembly session in New York in September.
On India-China relations, particularly the resumption of border trade and facilitating India’s import of critical minerals, Jaiswal said the issue had featured in conversations between the two countries’ officials. “We have remained engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade through all the designated trade points, namely Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathula Pass in Sikkim,” he said.
The MEA confirmed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on 18 August for the Special Representatives mechanism to discuss the boundary dispute. Sources said Wang’s meetings with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would lay the groundwork for a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from 31 August to 1 September.
Asked about friction between India and the US over Trump’s 50 per cent levies on Indian goods — including a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian crude oil — Jaiswal said the two countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and strong people-to-people ties. “We remain focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to, and we hope the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests,” he said. Government sources expressed confidence that the proposed visit of a US trade team on 25 August would take place.
Jaiswal described India-US defence cooperation as “very strong”, underpinned by foundational defence agreements. “This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains. Over the past several decades, there have been many agreements between the two countries which give this partnership a solid and well-defined dimension. In recent years and decades, these ties have expanded significantly,” he said.
Apart from the US defence policy team’s visit and the Yudh Abhyas exercise in Alaska, the two sides are also discussing an inter-sessional working-level meeting for the ‘2+2’ dialogue this month. Amid reports that India has halted its purchase of US defence equipment — which government sources had earlier rejected — Jaiswal said defence procurement was under way in accordance with established procedures.
Officials indicated that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s proposed visit to India, accompanied by a business delegation, was in the works. The Brazilian side has announced that Lula could visit in January 2026. On Thursday, Lula proposed an online meeting of Brics leaders. The MEA said New Delhi remains in touch with Brics member countries to discuss issues of shared interest.
The MEA confirmed that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will be in Moscow on 21 August for the 26th session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. It said there had been no discussions on a possible Russia-India-China meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.
The ministry clarified that de-dollarisation is not part of India’s financial agenda and rejected a recent US State Department human rights report as “a mix of imputations, misrepresentations, and one-sided projections that demonstrate a poor understanding of India’s democratic framework, pluralistic society, and robust institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights”.