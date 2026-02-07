India-US trade deal: Pharma sees no major change during Section 232 probe

The interim agreement between India and the United States (US) is not expected to bring any major change in tariffs for the former’s pharmaceutical exports, even as the US continues Section 232 investigations.

Industry executives told Business Standard that any changes may only come after the conclusion of the ongoing Section 232 probes, which are underway across the world over pricing differences and the most favoured nation (MFN) model.

The India-US joint statement on the agreement also states that India will receive negotiated outcomes with respect to generic pharmaceuticals and ingredients, contingent on the findings of the US Section 232 investigation into pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Section 232 investigations involve probes under the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which gives the US President the power to restrict imports of products that are found to threaten national security.

Currently, the pharmaceutical sector is exempt from reciprocal tariffs. Reports suggest that the US generics market contributes around 35 per cent to the total revenue of the leading Indian pharma companies.

“The US markets rely heavily on Indian generics due to their low-cost, high-volume nature, making it challenging to replace them with the higher-cost local production,” a report by India Ratings and Research has stated.

Overall, the US is the largest export market for Indian pharmaceutical companies at $10.52 billion, accounting for 34.6 per cent of the country’s overall pharma exports worth $30.38 billion in the financial year 2025 (FY25).

India-US medicines partnership key amid Section 232 probe

Welcoming the move, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said that strengthening the India-US medicines partnership is important, as medicine security is a part of national security.

“As noted in the joint statement, overall pharmaceuticals (including generics) are subject to ongoing US Section 232 investigation, which is a consistent approach across free trade agreements (FTAs),” said IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain.

Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, added that the interim pact offers reassurance for the pharmaceutical sector due to the US’s commitment to provide negotiated outcomes.

“As generics form the backbone of India’s pharma exports to the US, this helps protect pricing stability, ensure supply continuity and reinforce India’s role as a reliable supplier of affordable medicines,” he added.

Medical devices sector sees bigger opportunity under interim pact

However, with US import tariffs on Indian medical devices at 18 per cent, medical device manufacturers noted that the agreement provides a significantly larger opportunity for Indian medtech manufacturers to accelerate their growth in the US market.

India’s medical device exports to the US have grown from $714.30 million in FY24 to $787.57 million in FY25, registering a 9.55 per cent year-on-year growth.

Himanshu Baid, managing director at Poly Medicure, said that Indian medtech exporters would gain a meaningful competitive advantage in one of the world’s most sophisticated healthcare markets.

“This agreement will further empower MSMEs, deepen India-US economic engagement and create long-term opportunities for innovation-led growth,” he added.