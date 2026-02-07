US-India trade deal offers auto exporters relief, but tariff fog remains

The interim trade framework agreed between India and the United States has offered cautious relief to India’s auto and auto component exporters, even as several operational details remain unresolved.

The joint statement signals intent to lower trade frictions and improve market access, but industry bodies say clarity on tariffs, especially under the US’s national security provisions, is still awaited before the real impact can be assessed.

India currently exports around $6.5 billion worth of auto components to the US, making it one of the largest destination markets for the sector. About 50 per cent of these exports fall under Section 232 tariffs, imposed on national security grounds, which attract a 25 per cent duty, while the rest were earlier subject to reciprocal tariffs that had gone as high as 50 per cent. In October last year, the US clarified that all auto components, whether under Section 232 or reciprocal tariffs, would attract a uniform 25 per cent duty.

The latest joint statement indicates that reciprocal tariffs have been reduced to 18 per cent, and also mentions that India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts under Section 232. However, it remains unclear whether the 18 per cent rate will apply only to the reciprocal portion or extend to Section 232 items as well.

Industry awaits clarity on tariff reduction, quota calculation

Vinnie Mehta, Director General of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said the industry is refraining from drawing conclusions in the absence of formal notifications. “There is no clarity yet on whether the reduction to 18 per cent applies across the board or only to the reciprocal tariff portion. There is also uncertainty on how the proposed preferential tariff rate quota will be calculated—whether based on value, volume or weight,” Mehta said.

Section 232 quota reference seen as positive signal for exporters

Analysts say the language in the joint statement, while not explicit, is directionally positive. Anurag Singh, Adviser at Primus Partners, said the reference to preferential tariff rate quotas under Section 232 is encouraging for Indian auto parts makers. “The proposed reduction from 25 per cent to 18 per cent places India in a marginally better position than Vietnam at 20 per cent and Thailand at 19 per cent. This restores confidence after months of uncertainty that disrupted planning for manufacturers,” he said.

Others caution that the benefits will ultimately hinge on the outcome of the ongoing US Section 232 investigations. Analysts also expect that a defined quantity of Indian auto parts could be allowed entry at lower or potentially zero tariffs, similar to quota-based arrangements the US has with other trading partners such as the EU.