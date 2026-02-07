Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / US-India trade deal offers auto exporters relief, but tariff fog remains

US-India trade deal offers auto exporters relief, but tariff fog remains

India's auto component exporters may see relief under the interim US-India trade framework, but industry bodies say clarity on Section 232 tariffs and quota rules is needed to gauge gains

auto components, auto sector

auto components, auto sector

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The interim trade framework agreed between India and the United States has offered cautious relief to India’s auto and auto component exporters, even as several operational details remain unresolved. 
The joint statement signals intent to lower trade frictions and improve market access, but industry bodies say clarity on tariffs, especially under the US’s national security provisions, is still awaited before the real impact can be assessed.
 
India currently exports around $6.5 billion worth of auto components to the US, making it one of the largest destination markets for the sector. About 50 per cent of these exports fall under Section 232 tariffs, imposed on national security grounds, which attract a 25 per cent duty, while the rest were earlier subject to reciprocal tariffs that had gone as high as 50 per cent. In October last year, the US clarified that all auto components, whether under Section 232 or reciprocal tariffs, would attract a uniform 25 per cent duty.
   
The latest joint statement indicates that reciprocal tariffs have been reduced to 18 per cent, and also mentions that India will receive a preferential tariff rate quota for automotive parts under Section 232. However, it remains unclear whether the 18 per cent rate will apply only to the reciprocal portion or extend to Section 232 items as well.
 
Industry awaits clarity on tariff reduction, quota calculation 

Also Read

textile, textiles

India-US trade deal: FY27 textile, apparel exports to grow in double digits

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US trade deal: Boost seen for energy, minerals imports over 5 yrs

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

India-US trade deal: Which sectors will benefit most from tariff cuts?

Soyabean oil

India-US trade deal: DDGS duty cuts raise concerns, less so for soybean oil

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Trade pact opens $30 trn US market; safeguards key sectors, farmers: Goyal

Vinnie Mehta, Director General of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said the industry is refraining from drawing conclusions in the absence of formal notifications. “There is no clarity yet on whether the reduction to 18 per cent applies across the board or only to the reciprocal tariff portion. There is also uncertainty on how the proposed preferential tariff rate quota will be calculated—whether based on value, volume or weight,” Mehta said.
 
Section 232 quota reference seen as positive signal for exporters 
Analysts say the language in the joint statement, while not explicit, is directionally positive. Anurag Singh, Adviser at Primus Partners, said the reference to preferential tariff rate quotas under Section 232 is encouraging for Indian auto parts makers. “The proposed reduction from 25 per cent to 18 per cent places India in a marginally better position than Vietnam at 20 per cent and Thailand at 19 per cent. This restores confidence after months of uncertainty that disrupted planning for manufacturers,” he said.
 
Others caution that the benefits will ultimately hinge on the outcome of the ongoing US Section 232 investigations. Analysts also expect that a defined quantity of Indian auto parts could be allowed entry at lower or potentially zero tariffs, similar to quota-based arrangements the US has with other trading partners such as the EU.

More From This Section

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

FTA to give access to European market for Indian auto component firms: Icra

Bharat Taxi

Bharat Taxi drives into competition lane with cooperative model

The ₹9,000 crore unit will begin assembling the Range Rover Evoque on February 9. CM Stalin may launch the first vehicle from the unit (Photo: Company)

Jaguar Land Rover to start production of premium cars at Tamil Nadu unitpremium

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter 110 price hike announced; here's how much more you pay from Feb

Range Rover

Tata Motors PV to start assembling Range Rover Evoque in new TN plant

Topics : India US Trade Deal Auto component production Auto components industry Auto component makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance