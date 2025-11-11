Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Tech, Avanti Feeds, Gokex: 5 stocks to buy if India, US ink trade deal

HCL Tech, Avanti Feeds, Gokex: 5 stocks to buy if India, US ink trade deal

In case of lower US tariffs, shares from IT, gems & jewellery, shrimps and textile-related sectors are likely to benefit, believe analysts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Shares of IT, textiles, shrimps and gems & jewellery are likely to be in focus in the near-term after the US President Donald Trump said that India and the US were nearing a new trade deal, which would be fair to both the countries.  "We're working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don't love me right now, but they will again. We're getting a fair deal. They negotiate well, so Sergio, you'll have to take a close look. I think we're close to something that works for everyone,” said Trump.  Earlier reports suggested that the US may lower the existing 50 per cent tariff rate on India to 15-16 per cent. Analysts believe that such a move is likely to benefit India's export-oriented companies across sectors such as IT, gems & jewellery, textiles and shrimps.  Given this background, here are 5 stocks that should be on your radar and can potentially rally up to 26 per cent as indicated by technical charts. 

HCL Technologies

Current Price: ₹1,543  Likely Target: ₹1,860  Upside Potential: 20.5%  Support: ₹1,515; ₹1,500; ₹1,475  Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,630; ₹1,700  HCL Technologies is seen trading near its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹1,539, for the last three weeks. Further, key momentum oscillators for the stock are favourably placed on the daily and weekly scale. 
 
 
  As such, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,860, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,575, ₹1,630 and 1,700 levels. Support for HCL Technologies can be anticipated around ₹1,515, ₹1,500 and ₹1,475. 

Avanti Feeds

Current Price: ₹708  Likely Target: ₹843  Upside Potential: 19.1%  Support: ₹699; ₹685; ₹661  Resistance: ₹733; ₹770  Avanti Feeds is seen trading above its short-term 20-DMA which stands at ₹699; below which support for the stock is visible at ₹685 and ₹661. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹733 and ₹770 hurdles for a likely rally towards ₹843. 
 
 

Apex Frozen Foods

Current Price: ₹242.50  Likely Target: ₹275  Upside Potential: 13.4%  Support: ₹237; ₹227.50  Resistance: ₹255; ₹263  Apex Frozen Foods seems to be favourably placed on the technical charts, with shorter-term moving averages holding above long-term 200-DMA. The near-term bias is likely to be positive as long as the stock trades above ₹227.50, with near support visible at ₹237. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹275, with resistance anticipated around ₹255 and ₹263 levels. 
 

Gokaldas Exports (Gokex)

Current Price: ₹873  Likely Target: ₹1,100  Upside Potential: 26%  Support: ₹816; ₹786; ₹766  Resistance: ₹915; ₹970; ₹1,050  Gokaldas Exports stock has been hovering around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹860 since October 23. However, key momentum oscillators continue to be favourably placed. The stock can potentially soar to ₹1,100, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹915, ₹970 and ₹1,050 levels. The trend is likely to remain up, with support seen around ₹816, ₹786 and 766. 
 
 

Rajesh Exports

Current Price: ₹176.50  Likely Target: ₹210  Upside Potential: 19%  Support: ₹173; ₹166  Resistance: ₹184; ₹189; ₹193  Rajesh Exports has witnessed a massive 83 per cent fall from its record high of ₹1,030 registered in February 2023. Technically, the stock continues to languish in a fairly oversold territory. 
 
  However, the monthly chart shows that the stock has been finding consistent support around ₹173 since April 2025. That apart, the daily chart shows presence of support at ₹166. In case of a pullback rally, the stock can attempt to test ₹210 in the medium-term, with interim resistance likely around ₹184, ₹189 and ₹193 levels. 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

