HCL Tech, Avanti Feeds, Gokex: 5 stocks to buy if India, US ink trade deal

Shares of IT, textiles, shrimps and gems & jewellery are likely to be in focus in the near-term after the US President Donald Trump said that India and the US were nearing a new trade deal, which would be fair to both the countries. "We're working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don't love me right now, but they will again. We're getting a fair deal. They negotiate well, so Sergio, you'll have to take a close look. I think we're close to something that works for everyone,” said Trump. Earlier reports suggested that the US may lower the existing 50 per cent tariff rate on India to 15-16 per cent. Analysts believe that such a move is likely to benefit India's export-oriented companies across sectors such as IT, gems & jewellery, textiles and shrimps. Given this background, here are 5 stocks that should be on your radar and can potentially rally up to 26 per cent as indicated by technical charts.
HCL TechnologiesCurrent Price: ₹1,543 Likely Target: ₹1,860 Upside Potential: 20.5% Support: ₹1,515; ₹1,500; ₹1,475 Resistance: ₹1,575; ₹1,630; ₹1,700 HCL Technologies is seen trading near its long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹1,539, for the last three weeks. Further, key momentum oscillators for the stock are favourably placed on the daily and weekly scale.
As such, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,860, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,575, ₹1,630 and 1,700 levels. Support for HCL Technologies can be anticipated around ₹1,515, ₹1,500 and ₹1,475.
Avanti FeedsCurrent Price: ₹708 Likely Target: ₹843 Upside Potential: 19.1% Support: ₹699; ₹685; ₹661 Resistance: ₹733; ₹770 Avanti Feeds is seen trading above its short-term 20-DMA which stands at ₹699; below which support for the stock is visible at ₹685 and ₹661. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade above ₹733 and ₹770 hurdles for a likely rally towards ₹843.
Apex Frozen FoodsCurrent Price: ₹242.50 Likely Target: ₹275 Upside Potential: 13.4% Support: ₹237; ₹227.50 Resistance: ₹255; ₹263 Apex Frozen Foods seems to be favourably placed on the technical charts, with shorter-term moving averages holding above long-term 200-DMA. The near-term bias is likely to be positive as long as the stock trades above ₹227.50, with near support visible at ₹237. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹275, with resistance anticipated around ₹255 and ₹263 levels.
Gokaldas Exports (Gokex)Current Price: ₹873 Likely Target: ₹1,100 Upside Potential: 26% Support: ₹816; ₹786; ₹766 Resistance: ₹915; ₹970; ₹1,050 Gokaldas Exports stock has been hovering around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹860 since October 23. However, key momentum oscillators continue to be favourably placed. The stock can potentially soar to ₹1,100, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹915, ₹970 and ₹1,050 levels. The trend is likely to remain up, with support seen around ₹816, ₹786 and 766.
Rajesh ExportsCurrent Price: ₹176.50 Likely Target: ₹210 Upside Potential: 19% Support: ₹173; ₹166 Resistance: ₹184; ₹189; ₹193 Rajesh Exports has witnessed a massive 83 per cent fall from its record high of ₹1,030 registered in February 2023. Technically, the stock continues to languish in a fairly oversold territory.
However, the monthly chart shows that the stock has been finding consistent support around ₹173 since April 2025. That apart, the daily chart shows presence of support at ₹166. In case of a pullback rally, the stock can attempt to test ₹210 in the medium-term, with interim resistance likely around ₹184, ₹189 and ₹193 levels.