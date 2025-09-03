Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will help China overtake US as top nuclear power producer, says Russia

Will help China overtake US as top nuclear power producer, says Russia

Russia has already helped build four nuclear reactors in China and is building four more

russia, china, russia-china, putin, xi jinping

Russia will help China overtake the United States as the world's biggest producer of nuclear power. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia will help China overtake the United States as the world's biggest producer of nuclear power, the chief of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said in comments broadcast on state TV on Wednesday after talks in Beijing. 
The United States operates the world's largest network of nuclear reactors, with nearly 97 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity.
China is racing to build dozens of reactors though and had 53.2 GW of operating nuclear power reactor capacity as of April 2024, according to the US Energy Information Administration. 
"China has ambitious plans for the development of atomic energy. The task has been set to catch up and surpass the United States in installed capacity, which means reaching a capacity of more than 100 gigawatts," Alexei Likhachev, the Rosatom chief, told Russian state television. 
 

Also Read

Vladimir Putin

Putin hails 'unprecedentedly high' Russia-China ties with pipeline deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi says world faces choice between 'peace or war' as Trump cries conspiracy

Defence, S-400

India, Russia in talks for delivery of additional S-400 missile systems

US President Donald Trump

US holds back China trade threats as it weighs Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump

Trump sent India back toward Russia, closer to China: ex-US NSA John Bolton

Asked by state television if Russia would help China in that target, Likhachev said: "Of course. We will help. We are already helping." 
Russia has already helped build four nuclear reactors in China and is building four more and China needs a large amount of uranium and nuclear fuel for its ambitious plans, Likhachev said. 
As a result China will need to develop a new generation of closed nuclear fuel cycle reactors based on Russian technology, he said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Laurent Freixe, Nestle former CEO

How an anonymous hotline tip led to the dismissal of Nestle CEO Freixe

Karol Nawrocki

New Polish President Nawrocki to visit White House for talks with Trump

Boeing

Families of Boeing 737 crash victims push for criminal prosecution in US

US senate, White house, United states

US court blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gangs

US President Donald Trump

'It's so fake': Trump rejects health rumours, says 'was active all weekend'

Topics : Russia China nuclear power nuclear plants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon