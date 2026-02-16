Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan, at a 10-month high

India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan, at a 10-month high

January 2026 WPI-based inflation: Positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, and non-food articles

January 2026 WPI (Photo:Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation stood at 1.81 per cent in January, rising to a 10-month high from 0.83 per cent in December 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles and textiles, among others.

January WPI food index

Food prices rose in January, with the inflation rising to 1.41 per cent during the period from 0 per cent in December 2025. 
 
Prices of primary articles, which include farm produce, minerals and crude oil, became slightly less expensive in January. Prices in this group fell by 0.15 per cent. While food article prices dropped 1.79 per cent, mineral prices fell 0.47 per cent. However, non-food articles became costlier by 5.32 per cent, and crude petroleum and natural gas prices rose 4.27 per cent compared to December.
 

Fuel, power and manufactured products

According to the data, fuel and power prices went down by 1.62 per cent in January. Electricity prices fell 2.91 per cent, and mineral oil prices dropped 1.68 per cent. Coal prices, however, increased slightly by 0.73 per cent.

Prices of manufactured goods rose 1.30 per cent in January. Out of 22 manufacturing groups, 19 saw price increases and 3 saw declines. Prices went up for basic metals, food products, textiles, electrical equipment and other manufacturing items, while they fell for pharmaceuticals, machinery and equipment, and furniture in January compared to December.

CPI inflation rose to 2.75%

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for January 2026 stood at 2.75 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. 
 
The CPI inflation data for January 2026 shifted the base year to 2024. This update adjusts the index to reflect how spending patterns have changed over the past twelve years. Under the new structure, services will have a higher weight, while the share assigned to food will be reduced.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

