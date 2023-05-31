close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian economy likely gained pace in March qtr, data to be released today

During the March quarter, high frequency indicators showed that a rise in urban incomes had boosted sales of expensive cars, Apple mobile phones, and air travel

Reuters NEW DELHI
economy, india economy

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is set to release data on Wednesday that is expected to show the economy grew by 5% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, accelerating from 4.4% in the previous quarter due to steady urban demand and government spending.

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of economists hinged on the robust performance of services like travel and retail, and the boost given to demand by falling food prices and the drop in oil prices globally.

Moving forward, India could be at the mercy of a potential global slowdown.

"Slowing global growth, protracted geopolitical tensions and a possible upsurge in financial market volatility" could pose downside risks to the economic growth, Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, warned in its annual report on Tuesday.

The last official estimate for the full 2022/23 fiscal year put growth at 7%, though that could be revised when the GDP data is released on Wednesday at 1200 GMT. Some private economists reckoned growth in the year to March 31 could turn out around 6.8%.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Kejriwal should realise his mistake: Delhi Cong chief over ordinance row

Conviction rate in election-related offences high in Karnataka: EC official

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates investment projects worth Rs 3,600 Cr

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

Share of salaried women workers declines to 2-year low in March quarter

Crude imports from Russia jumped 14x in FY23, says RBI annual report

Hardening interest rates, geo-political risks impacting FDI inflows: DPIIT

During the March quarter, high frequency indicators showed that a rise in urban incomes had boosted sales of expensive cars, Apple mobile phones, and air travel.

The performance looks less impressive considering that the economy was still working through the tail-end of the pandemic during the previous year.

Farm and manufacturing workers suffered flat growth in real wages due to high inflation, and that kept sales of motorbikes, low-end consumer goods and railway traffic below pre-pandemic levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains widely popular after nine years in power, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost assembly elections in the southern state of Karnataka this month as the opposition Congress party promised to step up subsidies for households hit by inflation and unemployment.

Modi must call for a national election by early 2024, and there a several more state polls due before then.

Lack of good paying jobs remains a major issue among the youth as reflected in unemployment rate rising to 8.11% in April and more workers joining the workforce, according to Mumbai-based think tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

 

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Economy

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian economy likely gained pace in March qtr, data to be released today

economy, india economy
2 min read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates investment projects worth Rs 3,600 Cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
1 min read

Mango exporters from Uttar Pradesh tap markets in Gulf and Europe

Kesar mango, Mango
2 min read

Share of salaried women workers declines to 2-year low in March quarter

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Crude imports from Russia jumped 14x in FY23, says RBI annual report

oil, export, trade, crude oil,
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex extends rally to 4th day, ends 123 pts higher; ITC, IT stocks shine

Sensex
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Transmission, ONGC, IRCTC, IPCA Labs, Torrent Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon