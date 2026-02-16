Dozens in Australia diagnosed with rare vision loss linked to tattoos

Dozens of people in Australia have been diagnosed with a rare but potentially sight-threatening eye condition linked to tattoos, according to a report by Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Researchers have documented 40 new cases of tattoo-associated uveitis across the country, raising concerns among specialists about a complication that can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated promptly.

A new study, titled Tattoo-associated uveitis: An emerging eye health challenge, published in Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, shows that the number of cases reported doubled globally since 2010.

What is tattoo-associated uveitis?

Uveitis refers to inflammation of the uvea, the middle layer of the eye that includes the iris and surrounding tissues. When inflamed, it can cause blurred vision, light sensitivity, eye pain, and redness. If not treated promptly, it may progress to glaucoma and permanent vision loss.

Tattoo-associated uveitis occurs when the body’s immune system reacts to tattoo pigments embedded in the skin and, in the process, also attacks eye tissue. According to the ABC report, specialists describe the eye as being caught in an immune “crossfire”, though the exact biological trigger remains unclear.

How was the condition discovered in recent cases?

The ABC report highlights the case of Nelize Pretorius, a chef whose symptoms began with blurred vision that was initially misdiagnosed as conjunctivitis. When tests ruled that out and her vision continued to deteriorate, doctors struggled to identify the cause.

Eventually, ophthalmologist Dr Josephine Richards traced the inflammation not to the eye itself, but to a tattoo on Pretorius’s back that had been done years earlier.

“I was losing my vision, and nobody was able to tell me why,” Pretorius told ABC. She now uses steroid eye drops and has spent thousands of dollars on treatment. The condition can require long-term immunosuppressive therapy, and some patients remain unable to taper off medication.

Why are doctors concerned?

Uveitis is not new, and is commonly seen in autoimmune diseases such as inflammatory arthritis . However, specialists in Australia began noticing an unusual rise in cases among younger patients with tattoos. At a professional conference, ophthalmologists realised multiple clinics were seeing similar patterns.

The subsequent study confirmed 40 new Australian cases. Most patients required prolonged immunosuppressive treatment, and only three avoided vision loss during therapy. Unlike many autoimmune conditions, doctors report difficulty reducing treatment over time in these patients.

“What really worries us is that we’re just not managing to get these people off the drugs,” Dr Richards told ABC.

Which tattoo inks are implicated?

The research suggests black ink was most commonly associated with inflammation, although red and pink pigments were implicated in isolated cases. Symptoms typically developed one to two years after tattooing, but in one instance occurred up to 35 years later.

Some tattoos had been done overseas, including in Bali, making it difficult to trace specific ink formulations. Identifying the exact dye components responsible is challenging because ink compositions vary widely and may not be consistently regulated.

Is there a link to other immune diseases?

Doctors observed that inflamed tattoos often resemble sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which immune cells cluster in organs such as the lungs. Biopsies of affected tattoos showed similarities to the immune patterns seen in sarcoidosis.

This has led researchers to suspect genetic predisposition may play a role. In simple terms, some people’s immune systems may be wired in a way that makes them more likely to overreact to certain environmental triggers, including tattoo pigments. The microbiome, which is the collection of microorganisms living in and on the body, may also influence susceptibility, though this remains a working theory rather than a confirmed mechanism.

How common is the risk?

Experts stress that the condition remains rare relative to the number of people with tattoos. Around 20–30 per cent of Australians have at least one tattoo, meaning millions experience no complications.

Dr Nicole Carnt, an optometrist at the University of New South Wales who was not involved in the research, told ABC that while the risk is small, awareness is essential because early treatment can prevent irreversible damage.

What should tattoo recipients and doctors know?

The researchers acknowledge that discouraging tattoos altogether is unlikely to be effective. Instead, they are calling for greater awareness among clinicians so that unexplained uveitis in tattooed patients prompts consideration of this diagnosis.

They also advocate for further research into ink composition and regulation, with the aim of identifying and potentially removing pigments that trigger immune reactions.

For patients like Pretorius, early recognition made a crucial difference. Although some individuals have suffered permanent vision loss, she considers herself fortunate that her condition was identified in time.

As tattoos become increasingly mainstream, specialists argue that informed consent should include not only aesthetic considerations but also awareness of rare, long-term immune complications. The eye, it appears, may sometimes bear the consequences of ink placed far from sight.