AI Impact summit at Bharat Mandapam: Check entry timings, gate details

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a general advisory for delegates for the AI Impact Summit 2026, which began at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday, February 16. Delegates have been requested to use public transport due to limited parking availability and updated gate access arrangements.

The summit will be held across three areas, with the following timings applicable on February 16:

- Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

- Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on February 16 for inauguration by the Prime Minister at 5:00 pm; open to all from February 17 onwards

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Bharat Mandapam convention centre: Gate protocols

According to the revised advisory:

Gate No. 4: Operational for entry between 7:30 am and 2:00 pm only; drop-offs by cars and cabs permitted. After 2:00 pm, access through Gate No. 4 will be regulated as per security protocol

Gate No. 7: Entry from this gate is operational only after 2:00 pm. From Gate No. 7 delegates may proceed via the Business Plaza to enter the convention centre

Gate No. 10: Entry allowed for delegates arriving by Metro

ALSO READ: Traffic curbs in Delhi for AI Impact Summit 2026: Check advisory here According to the advisory, access through other designated gates will remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol.

Parking and shuttle services

Limited parking facilities will be available at:

Purana Qila Parking

Zoo Parking Space

JLN Stadium Parking

Shuttle services will operate from these locations to Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 4. Delegates are also advised to use designated golf carts within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues.

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan entry norms

For Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, registered delegates have been advised to use public transport, metro services or cabs due to limited parking space.

Entry will be permitted only through Gate No. 2 for pedestrians, Metro users, drop-offs and self-drive vehicles.

The advisory has urged all registered delegates, including invitees, speakers and attendees, to take note of the revised access protocol and plan their arrival accordingly. They have also been asked to cooperate fully with security and traffic personnel and strictly adhere to on-site instructions to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the event.

In view of the mega event, the Delhi police have deployed over 10,000 personnel and issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage very important person (VIP) movement while minimising inconvenience to commuters.