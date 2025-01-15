Business Standard

Japan will be country partner in Global Investors Summit Madhya Pradesh

Renewable energy policies include the MP Pump Hydro storage Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh Biofuel Promotion Policy 2025, and MP Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2024, all of which are expected to be finali

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Japan will participate as a country partner in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled in Bhopal on February 24-25. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced this on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is also set to visit Japan from January 27 to February 1 to attract investments for the state.
 
Multiple policies under development
 
Chief Minister Yadav stated that 11 departments have been directed to finalise their investment policies ahead of the summit, with 21 policies currently under development. Key initiatives include the Madhya Pradesh Investment Promotion Policy 2025, MP Logistics Policy, and Madhya Pradesh Export Promotion and ODOP Policy 2025, under the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.
 
 
The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department is working on policies such as the MSME Development Policy 2025, MP MSME Land Development Allotment Policy 2025, and MP Start-up Policy. Renewable energy-focused initiatives include the MP Pump Hydro Storage Policy 2025, Madhya Pradesh Biofuel Promotion Policy 2025, and MP Urban Gas Distribution Policy 2024. These policies are expected to be finalised before the summit.
 
Yadav also mentioned other priority policies being prepared to enable swift decision-making on investment proposals during the summit. These include:
 
  • MP Global Capability Center Policy 2025
  • MP AVGS-XR Policy 2024
  • Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Policy 2025
  • MP Drone Promotion Policy 2025
  • Madhya Pradesh Aviation Policy 2025
  • Madhya Pradesh Tree Plantation Policy 2025 under CSR/CER initiatives
  • Land Pool Policy 2025 under Urban Housing and Development
  • Construction and Operation Policy 2025 for medical colleges and hospitals under PPP mode
  • Madhya Pradesh Tourism Investment Policy 2025
  • Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2025
  • Operation and Maintenance Policy 2025 for pressurised pipe irrigation systems
  • These initiatives aim to ensure streamlined decision-making and attract investments during the Global Investors Summit.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

