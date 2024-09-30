Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, 27% of full-year target

India's fiscal deficit for Apr-Aug at Rs 4.35 trn, 27% of full-year target

Net tax receipts for the period were 8.74 trillion rupees, or 34% of the annual target, compared with 8.04 trillion rupees for the same period last year, according to the data

Fiscal deficit

Image: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fiscal deficit for April-August was Rs 4.35 trillion ($51.93 billion), or 27 per cent of the estimate for the financial year, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts for the period were Rs 8.74 trillion , or 34 per cent of the annual target, compared with Rs 8.04 trillion for the same period last year, according to the data.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total government expenditure during the period was Rs 16.52 trillion, or about 34 per cent of the annual goal, lower than the Rs 16.72 trillion in the same period last year.
 
 
The government's spending has been lower due to general elections.
 
For the first five months, the government's capital expenditure or spending on building physical infrastructure was 3.01 trillion rupees, or 27 per cent of the annual target, against Rs 3.74 trillion for the same period a year earlier.
 
The Indian government has pegged its fiscal deficit target to 4.9 per cent of the gross domestic product in its latest budget, compared with 5.6 per cent in the last fiscal year.

Also Read

PremiumThe Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

UPS: Understanding the fiscal implications of govt's new pension scheme

PremiumA new and significant disclosure made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2024-25, presented on July 23 and approved by Parliament on August 8, has largely gone unnoticed. This disclosure is contained in Statement No 27-A in the

Fiscal prudence through disclosure: A key Budget move that went unnoticed

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

India's fiscal deficit in Apr-Jul at 17.2% of full-year target: CGA data

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit to increase by 15 bps to 5.1% in FY25 due to UPS: Macquarie

PremiumIn that context, a comparative analysis of interim and full budgets during election years since the 1991 reforms Budget by then finance minister Manmohan Singh has revealed that budgeted fiscal deficit (as a percentage of GDP) has either remained the

Full Budgets tend to realign fiscal deficits set in interim Budgets

Topics : Fiscal Deficit India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon