NITI Aayog to overhaul schemes for SC/STs, minorities & vulnerable groups

The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office of NITI Aayog has sought proposals from consultancy firms to support the evaluation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes

The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of Niti Aayog has sought proposals from consultancy firms to support the evaluation of these schemes. (Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

The NITI Aayog has embarked on a significant revamp of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) focused on law, order, and justice delivery, according to a report from The Financial Express. The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog has sought proposals from consultancy firms to support the evaluation of these schemes. The proposals are to be submitted by October 17.

Programmes for vulnerable groups

The review will encompass several schemes aimed at improving conditions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Minorities, and other vulnerable groups. Some of the key programmes include the Post Matric Scholarship for SCs, Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM AJAY), and the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) targeting OBCs, EBCs, and Denotified Tribes (DNTs). Additional schemes under scrutiny include the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram, among others.
 

In addition, schemes focused on law enforcement, such as the Modernisation of Police Forces, the Safe City Project for Women’s Safety, and Fast-track Special Courts, are included in the evaluation. The consultancy firm will assess each scheme’s relevance, effectiveness, and sustainability, with recommendations to either maintain, modify, or discontinue certain iNITIatives.

Focus on efficiency

A key aspect of the review will be to avoid recommendations that lead to increased financial burdens unless backed by compelling evidence. Instead, the DMEO has underlined the need to focus on optimising resources and ensuring efficient use of government funds in future implementations.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

