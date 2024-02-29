Sensex (    %)
                        
Key infra sectors' growth slows to 15-month low of 3.6% in January

The output growth of refinery products and fertiliser was in the negative zone. And the pace of increase in the output of coal, steel, and electricity decelerated during the month under review

Infrastructure projects, infra sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6 per cent in January, on account of poor performance of sectors like refinery products, fertiliser, steel and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.
The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.9 per cent in December.
It was 9.7 per cent in January 2023.
The previous low level of growth rate was recorded at 0.9 per cent in October 2022.
Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed down to 7.7 per cent as against 8.3 per cent in April-January 2022-23.
The output growth of refinery products and fertiliser was in the negative zone. And the pace of increase in the output of coal, steel, and electricity decelerated during the month under review.
However, crude oil, natural gas, and cement production recorded positive growth in January.
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Topics : India's infrastructure Refinery fertilisers Steel sector Infra sector

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

