Home / Economy / News / Labour ministry launches Digital Labour Chowk, links it with VBRY

Labour ministry launches Digital Labour Chowk, links it with VBRY

The new multilingual app aims to connect workers and employers safely and transparently, while states are urged to align job programmes with the Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

To address the dignity and safety of workers, the labour ministry on Tuesday launched the Digital Labour Chowk mobile application — a multilingual platform designed to connect workers with employers digitally for transparent and efficient job matching. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on middlemen and unsafe roadside gatherings.
 
What is the Digital Labour Chowk and how will it help workers?
 
The mobile application was launched by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the two-day labour ministers’ conference that began on November 11 in the national capital.
 
“The model of Labour Chowk Facilitation Centres (LCFCs) was presented, which will convert unsafe roadside gathering points into structured hubs offering shelter, drinking water, sanitation, and direct access to welfare services like registration and health camps,” the labour ministry said in a statement.
 
 
What other initiatives were introduced at the event?

To strengthen the financial backbone of welfare delivery, the ministry also unveiled the Online BOCW Cess Collection Portal — a unified digital system for automatic cess calculation, online payment, and real-time monitoring. The platform ensures that plan approvals are linked to cess verification and accelerates the flow of funds to State Welfare Boards for worker benefits.
 
How does VBRY fit into the government’s employment vision?
 
Mandaviya also urged states to align their employment programmes with the Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (VBRY).
 
“A presentation on the PMVBRY outlined its vision and structure, noting that the scheme is based on enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to incentivise additional employment in the formal sector and sustain it. Furthermore, the draft ‘Shram Shakti Niti’ was discussed as a comprehensive vision document to build an inclusive, fair, and resilient ecosystem for workers, accelerating India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the ministry said.
 
What was the broader focus of the labour ministers’ conference?
 
The conference is a follow-up to the January 2025 meet, with the current goal being to turn earlier decisions into visible outcomes on the ground. The minister detailed the structure of the PMVBRY to facilitate formalisation and enhance social security, while calling for active collaboration from states to ensure its success.
 

Topics : Labour Ministry Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Employment in India

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

