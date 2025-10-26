Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
House panel asks labour ministry to track job placements on NCS portal

House panel asks labour ministry to track job placements on NCS portal

Panel wants the National Career Service portal to report only verified employment data through a robust digital mechanism and regular employer reporting

Representational image (Source/Unsplash)

Shiva Rajora
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, in its latest report submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker earlier this month, has urged the labour ministry to develop a “robust verification mechanism” to ensure that the number of placements reported on the National Career Service (NCS) portal accurately reflects actual employment outcomes.
 
“The committee desires that a robust verification mechanism be developed and implemented to ensure that the number of placements reported on NCS portal accurately reflects actual employment outcomes,” the House panel noted.
 
Panel dissatisfied with ministry’s response
 
The standing committee expressed its “dissatisfaction” with the labour ministry’s response that the NCS portal already includes a feature allowing employers to update the list of shortlisted candidates.
   
“The Directorate General of Employment (DGE) is capturing the count of the shortlisted candidates from the job fairs that are conducted in Model Career Centres (MCC). Further, the NCS portal has got the feature wherein the employer can update the shortlisted candidates,” the ministry had submitted.

NCS portal: a one-stop job and career platform
 
Launched in 2015, the labour ministry’s NCS portal is a one-stop solution offering career-related services, including job listings from private and government sectors, information on online and offline job fairs, job search and matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, skill development courses, and employability enhancement programmes, among others.
 
As per data available till July 2025, the portal hosts over 4.8 million active employers and more than 4 million active vacancies.
 
Call for digital confirmation and employer incentives
 
The committee further urged the labour ministry to create a digital confirmation system on the NCS portal to continuously update job placements by employers. It suggested introducing ratings and incentives for employers who consistently report actual hiring data. A self-reporting feature for candidates who found placements should also be added to “significantly enhance more accurate assessment of the portal’s effectiveness in facilitating employment.”
 
Employers should compulsorily report vacancies
 
The House panel also called upon the labour ministry to devise specific methods requiring employers to compulsorily report their vacancies.
 
“The ministry is exhorted to come out with more specific methods where the employers compulsorily report the vacancies and thereby the vacancies are automatically updated. The progress achieved in this regard may be intimated to the committee in three months,” the report noted.
 
Panel reiterates need for swift implementation of labour codes
 
The committee reiterated its earlier recommendation and urged the ministry to work closely with the remaining states and union territories that have yet to pre-publish the draft rules under the four new labour codes. This, it said, would ensure seamless and uniform implementation across the country.
 
The panel observed that further delay in implementing the codes would “deprive the workers, especially in the unorganised sector, of much-needed simplified and consolidated labour laws, enhanced social security, and improved working conditions.”
 

