Madhya Pradesh to hold regional industrial conclaves across the state

The Madhya Pradesh government is going to organise Regional Industrial Conclaves (RIC) in different cities of the state in the coming months. Talking to the media, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the RIC organised in Ujjain has yielded encouraging results.

According to Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) officials, after Jabalpur on July 20, RIC will be organised in Gwalior, Rewa, and Sagar. A textile conclave in Indore and an electronics and renewable energy equipment manufacturing unit-based conclave in Bhopal are also planned.

The Chief Minister also said that more than 1,500 investment proposals have been received for the RIC to be held in Jabalpur. He said a buyer-seller meet is also being organised as part of the event, in which more than 1,000 delegates are expected to participate.

Delegations from Taiwan and Malaysia are also going to participate. Discussions on investment possibilities in the agriculture and defence sectors are already on. Talking about the RIC held in Ujjain on March 1 and 2, Yadav said that industrialists have pledged an investment of approximately Rs one lakh crore. This also includes the investment proposal of Rs 75,000 crore from Adani Group.

Chandramauli Shukla, managing director MPIDC, told Business Standard, “While GIS entices investments for the entire state, in RIC we are gathering investments for different geographical areas. These investors include those who have already been investing in Madhya Pradesh, new investors, and some foreign investors as well. Some foreign representatives and officials from the consulates of various countries are also expected to attend the upcoming Jabalpur RIC.” After organising the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Indore for several consecutive years, the state government has now decided to organise it in the capital city, Bhopal.

The theme of the GIS to be held on February 7-8 is ‘Madhya Pradesh the Future Ready State’.