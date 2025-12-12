MGNREGA to see a name change, rise in guaranteed employment days

The Union Cabinet has passed a Bill to rename the flagship Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, or MGNREGS, to ‘Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojana’ and increase the number of mandatory guaranteed employment days from 100 to 125 days.
The decision to amend the master legislation was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting, sources said. However, there has not been any official confirmation of the same.
The flagship rural employment scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. However, the average number of days of employment nationally has hardly crossed 50 in any given year.
In a written reply, the government said that in 2024-25, average days of employment provided per household under MGNREGS was 50.24.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), also known as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), was enacted on August 25, 2005 to provide a legal guarantee for 100 days of employment in every financial year to adult members of any rural household willing to do public work-related unskilled manual work at the statutory minimum wage.
The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), government of India, is monitoring the entire implementation of this scheme in association with state governments.
This Act was introduced with an aim of improving the purchasing power of rural people, primarily by providing semi-skilled or unskilled work to people living below the poverty line in rural India. It attempts to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in the country. The Act and its effective implementation was one of the factors behind UPA coming back to power in 2009.
The scheme has not been devoid of its share of controversies and challenges.
In the current NDA regime, the scheme’s Budget for the first time crossed Rs 1,10,000 crore in 2020-21 in the aftermath of increased work demand during Covid.