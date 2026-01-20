MMRDA signs 10 MoUs worth Rs 8.73 trillion on day one of WEF 2026

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $96 billion (Rs 8.73 trillion) for different infrastructure developments on day one of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, “The historic $96 billion in investments secured on the very first day of WEF 2026 is a reflection of global investors’ unwavering faith in Maharashtra’s potential. These 10 MoUs are not just financial agreements; they are the blueprints for ‘Mumbai 3.0’ and the key to accelerating our march towards the $1 trillion economy milestone.” The authority has signed an MoU with Italy-based logistics firm SBG Group ($45 billion, equivalent to Rs 4.09 trillion) to develop global-scale integrated logistics parks, industrial clusters, ecommerce and hyperscale data infrastructure across the MMR, and another MoU of $25 billion (Rs 2.27 trillion) with Pune-based real estate developer Panchshil Realty for a large-scale mixed-use development.

In collaboration with Japan’s Sumitomo Realty and Development, through an MoU of Rs 72,800 crore, or $8 billion, MMRDA will build a world-class high-street district on and around the High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), comprising high-street retail and experiential boulevards, premium commercial and office spaces, and world-class convention, hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

Meanwhile, via its $10 billion, or Rs 91,100 crore, MoU with Mumbai-based realty conglomerate K Raheja Corp, MMRDA will develop future-ready industrial, fintech and innovation ecosystems, including a logistics and industrial park in Kharbav and a fintech and insurtech hub in Wadala.

MMRDA has also signed an MoU worth $8 billion (Rs 72,800 crore) with IISM Global to develop a world-class sports city and sports university ecosystem in the MMR.

The authority also signed strategic MoUs with the University of California, Berkeley, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), Sembcorp Development, the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and Urban Futures Collective.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, metropolitan commissioner, signed the MoUs for the authority, which had secured $40 billion (Rs 3.6 trillion) of investments in the 2025 edition of the forum.

“This surge reflects global confidence in Maharashtra and MMR’s execution strength and will generate approximately 9.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, redefining MMR as a hub for sustainable infrastructure and high-tech ecosystems,” MMRDA noted.