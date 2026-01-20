Ficci's manufacturing index reaches an all-time high in Q3 of FY26

The quarterly manufacturing index by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( Ficci ) rose to an all-time high in the third (October–December) quarter of the financial year 2025–26, with 91 per cent of respondents reporting either higher or the same production levels, compared to 87 per cent in the second (July–September) quarter of FY26.

This was the 86th edition of the industry body’s Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing (QSM), which assesses performance and sentiment among manufacturers in eight major sectors. These sectors include automotive components, capital goods, chemicals, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electricals, machine tools, metal and metal products, textiles, apparel and technical textiles, and miscellaneous.

“Ficci’s latest manufacturing survey continues to reflect sustained growth and increasing optimism for India’s manufacturing sector. This optimism is also evident in domestic demand, as 86 per cent of respondents anticipated higher or the same orders in Q3 FY26 compared to the previous quarter, and more so after the latest GST rate cuts announced,” said the survey.

The existing average capacity utilisation in manufacturing firms is close to 75 per cent, according to the survey. Respondents mentioned global and geopolitical factors such as tariffs, trade restrictions, and economic uncertainty, along with operational issues such as labour availability, raw material shortages, and regulatory challenges, as some of the constraints faced in expanding capacity.

Around 83 per cent of respondents expect a higher or the same level of inventory in Q3 of FY26, lower than Q2, wherein 90 per cent of respondents reported a higher or the same level of inventory. The survey draws responses from both large companies and small and medium enterprises, with a combined annual turnover exceeding Rs 3 trillion.

As for exports, about 70 per cent of respondents expect their exports to be higher or the same compared to similar quarters in the previous year.

“Production costs for manufacturers in this quarter seem to remain on the higher side. Nearly 57 per cent of respondents reported an increase in the cost of production as a percentage of sales, which is consistent with the previous quarter’s findings, indicating that costs are still elevated,” said the survey, citing higher raw material costs, currency depreciation, and increased logistics, power, and utility costs as the primary reasons for the uptick.

While 80 per cent of respondents said they are not facing any shortage in workforce availability, 20 per cent feel there is still a lack of skilled workforce available in their sectors, calling for both the government and industry to step up skilling efforts.

With respect to employment, 38 per cent are looking to hire additional workforce in the next three months, compared to 35 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Of the eight sectors surveyed, six expect moderate growth in Q3 of FY26, while electronics and electricals expect strong growth, and the miscellaneous category expects strong to moderate growth, according to the survey.