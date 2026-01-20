Madhya Pradesh holds investment talks with global firms at WEF Davos

On Tuesday, the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, various business groups expressed their interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. Sanjay Gupta, president, Google Asia Pacific, held detailed discussions with the Madhya Pradesh delegation on advancing the IT and ITES sectors, and proposed data centre projects in the state. Google also explored possibilities for innovation in agriculture and education through Gemini AI and the implementation of digital solutions in the region.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to prepare a green energy-based policy to ensure adequate and sustainable power supply for IT and data centre projects.

In another meeting at Davos, Jayant Sinha, president, Everstone Group, apprised Madhya Pradesh officials of his group’s portfolio and investment priorities, expressing interest in investing in scalable platforms, long-term infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors. Both sides agreed to continue detailed discussions for potential collaboration and investment in food processing, renewable energy, and related areas.

Meanwhile, state government officials highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s strong presence in the automobile and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. They shared information about EV and automobile clusters developing around Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal, along with the state’s established capabilities in the textile and apparel industry and its strong base in the renewable energy sector.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will reach Davos on Wednesday. At the global forum, he will apprise international investors of Madhya Pradesh’s investment policy and opportunities. During this time, he will also hold one-to-one meetings with global industry leaders from energy, manufacturing, defence, healthcare, FMCG, aviation, and emerging technologies.