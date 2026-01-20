Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / RMZ partners with AP govt to facilitate investments up to $10 billion

RMZ partners with AP govt to facilitate investments up to $10 billion

RMZ will invest up to $10 billion in Andhra Pradesh over 5-6 years to build GCCs, hyperscale data centres and industrial parks across Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema

RMZ, RMZ Corp(Photo: Realty Plus Magazine)

RMZ also plans to set up a hyperscale data centre cluster in the Visakhapatnam region with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, to be developed in phases. (Photo: Realty Plus Magazine)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate developer RMZ has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest up to $10 billion over a period of five to six years in mixed-use, digital and industrial infrastructure across the state.
 
The partnership, inked at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, underscores RMZ’s long-term, platform-led approach to nation-building through the development of real assets and institutionally governed ecosystems. It also aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s vision of positioning Visakhapatnam as a next-generation mixed-use and digital infrastructure hub, while promoting industrial and logistics-led development in the Rayalaseema region to enable regional growth and job creation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
 
Manoj Menda, chairman, supervisory board, RMZ, said, “Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of India’s most compelling destinations for next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure. The state’s clarity of vision, speed of decision-making, and commitment to balanced regional development give long-term investors the confidence to deploy capital at scale. Through this partnership, RMZ aims to create globally benchmarked IT, data centre and industrial ecosystems in Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema that can attract global enterprises, generate meaningful employment, and support Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to become a major hub for technology-led growth.”
 
Under the collaboration, RMZ will develop a global capability centre (GCC) at the Kapuluppada Phase-I IT Park in Visakhapatnam, with a potential built-up area of up to 10 million square feet spread over about 50 acres. The project is aimed at attracting global enterprises and strengthening the city’s GCC ecosystem.
 
RMZ also plans to set up a hyperscale data centre cluster in the Visakhapatnam region with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, to be developed in phases. The project will require around 500–700 acres of land and is designed to support next-generation digital and AI workloads, with a strong focus on sustainability and green power integration.

Also Read

World Economic Forum

Madhya Pradesh holds investment talks with global firms at WEF Davos

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra while signing different MOUs.(PHOTO: X/@CMOMaharashtra)

MMRDA signs 10 MoUs worth Rs 8.73 trillion on day one of WEF 2026

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump heads to Davos to pitch how he'll make housing more affordable

Donald Trump

Trump shrugs off EU resistance, presses Greenland claim ahead of WEF

Davos will see deployment of more than 5,000 armed forces personnel, snipers at vantage points, and AI-powered drones, as global elites start arriving at the snow-clad ski resort town for the five day WEF Annual Meeting, which begins Monday

WEF 2026 Day 2: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

 
In the Rayalaseema region, the company will develop an industrial and logistics park at Tekulodu across roughly 1,000 acres, aimed at anchoring industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics activities in the region.
 
“Andhra Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement and the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) in India,” Nara Lokesh, minister for ITE&C department and human resources development, said. “By partnering with RMZ, we are reinforcing our ability to attract global enterprises, scale high-quality employment, and sustain long-term technology-led growth across key regions of the state.”
 
As of today, RMZ has developed and owns over 70 million square feet of real assets across six major Indian cities, with assets in excess of $20 billion. The developer operates through an integrated owner-operator model.

More From This Section

zomato

Zomato leases 270,000 sq ft office in Gurugram's Intellion Park

(L-R) Aditya Virwani- MD, Jitu Virwani- Sachin Shah- CEO and Executive Director.

Embassy Developments to invest ₹4,500 crore to expand its Mumbai footprint

360 ONE Asset

360 One Asset rolls out ₹1,000 crore fund for defence and spacetech

Tata Steel

CCI approves Tata Steel's acquisition of 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets

Sudip Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, ITC Infotech (Photo: Company website)

ITC Infotech CEO and MD Sudip Singh steps down after seven years

Topics : World Economic Forum Real estate developers RMZ Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today