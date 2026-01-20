RMZ partners with AP govt to facilitate investments up to $10 billion

Real estate developer RMZ has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to invest up to $10 billion over a period of five to six years in mixed-use, digital and industrial infrastructure across the state.

The partnership, inked at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, underscores RMZ’s long-term, platform-led approach to nation-building through the development of real assets and institutionally governed ecosystems. It also aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s vision of positioning Visakhapatnam as a next-generation mixed-use and digital infrastructure hub, while promoting industrial and logistics-led development in the Rayalaseema region to enable regional growth and job creation, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Manoj Menda, chairman, supervisory board, RMZ, said, “Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of India’s most compelling destinations for next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure. The state’s clarity of vision, speed of decision-making, and commitment to balanced regional development give long-term investors the confidence to deploy capital at scale. Through this partnership, RMZ aims to create globally benchmarked IT, data centre and industrial ecosystems in Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema that can attract global enterprises, generate meaningful employment, and support Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to become a major hub for technology-led growth.”

Under the collaboration, RMZ will develop a global capability centre (GCC) at the Kapuluppada Phase-I IT Park in Visakhapatnam, with a potential built-up area of up to 10 million square feet spread over about 50 acres. The project is aimed at attracting global enterprises and strengthening the city’s GCC ecosystem.

RMZ also plans to set up a hyperscale data centre cluster in the Visakhapatnam region with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, to be developed in phases. The project will require around 500–700 acres of land and is designed to support next-generation digital and AI workloads, with a strong focus on sustainability and green power integration.

In the Rayalaseema region, the company will develop an industrial and logistics park at Tekulodu across roughly 1,000 acres, aimed at anchoring industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics activities in the region.

“Andhra Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement and the expansion of global capability centres (GCCs) in India,” Nara Lokesh, minister for ITE&C department and human resources development, said. “By partnering with RMZ, we are reinforcing our ability to attract global enterprises, scale high-quality employment, and sustain long-term technology-led growth across key regions of the state.”

As of today, RMZ has developed and owns over 70 million square feet of real assets across six major Indian cities, with assets in excess of $20 billion. The developer operates through an integrated owner-operator model.