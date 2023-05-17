close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mobile wallets market in India to surpass $5 trn in 2027, says GlobalData

UPI has become one of the most preferred methods for day-to-day payments, said the report

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to a survey by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, the use of mobile wallets is expanding at a rapid space and is gradually replacing conventional payments like cash and credit cards.

The company predicted in its analysis that payments made using mobile wallets will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9 per cent between 2023 and 2027 and reach Rs 472.6 trillion ($5.7 trillion) in 2027.

“While cash has traditionally been the most popular method of payment among Indians, its use is gradually on decline. This is mainly due to India’s concerted efforts to promote digital transactions, most prominent being Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Mobile wallets have benefitted the most from this push and have become the preferred choice for payments in India," said Kartik Challa, Senior Analyst Banking and Payments at GlobalData.

According to the survey, UPI has emerged as one of the most popular options for making daily payments. 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced UPI, which facilitates fast transfers between bank accounts using a cell number or QR code and enables clients to combine bank accounts with mobile payment solutions, speeding up transactions.

The rapid acceptance of mobile wallets in India has also been greatly influenced by the strong merchant adoption of QR code payments.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated mobile wallet interoperability as of April 1, 2022, allowing customers to make QR code-based payments regardless of the merchant's QR code solution.
 




Also Read

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

PhonePe launches cross-border UPI payments service, says it's India's first

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

How are UPI wallets different from UPI? All that you need to know

Americans 'very keen' to transfer nuclear energy tech to India: Power Secy

NCDs responsible for maximum out-of-pocket expenditure on health: Govt

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

Cabinet approves Rs 38,000-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilisers this kharif

Topics : E-wallets Digital Payments UPI BS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCDs responsible for maximum out-of-pocket expenditure on health: Govt

Health
3 min read
Premium

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

spectrum, trai, mobile, tech, telecom, telco, phone, smartphone, internet, data, call
3 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 38,000-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilisers this kharif

fertilizers
3 min read

Cabinet okays revised IT hardware PLI scheme with Rs 17,000-cr outlay

IT hardware, electronics
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

markets
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

markets
3 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon