Business Standard
Home / India News / Two FIRs lodged against actor Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech

Two FIRs lodged against actor Mithun Chakraborty for 'provocative' speech

The first FIR was filed at the Bidhannagar South police station based on a complaint by an individual, while the second was lodged at Bowbazar police station

Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two FIRs have been lodged against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly making provocative statements during a BJP event in Salt Lake area near Kolkata last month, police said on Wednesday.

The complaints pertain to Chakraborty's speech on October 27 at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake, during a BJP programme attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kolkata to launch the party's West Bengal membership drive.

The first FIR was filed at the Bidhannagar South police station based on a complaint by an individual, while the second was lodged at Bowbazar police station.

"We have started an investigation into the case," a senior officer of Bidhannagar police said.

 

Shah was also present at the programme, which was organised to kick off the West Bengal leg of the BJP's membership drive. Shah had also felicitated Chakraborty for being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

Although Chakraborty was unavailable for comment, BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described the FIRs a result of "vendetta politics.".

More From This Section

M K Stalin

TN CM Stalin announces gold jewellery industrial park for Coimbatore

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana govt begins comprehensive caste survey, CM Reddy briefs Guv

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

LIVE updates: Telangana govt's caste survey begins; CM briefs Guv

Shiv Pratap Shukla, Shiv Pratap

No infiltration by China on Himachal border, says Governor Shukla

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB commits $200 mn to upgrade water supply, other services in Uttarakhand

Majumdar alleged that the TMC government "has once again used the police to unfairly target well-known actor and senior BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty".

He accused the chief minister of employing such tactics "to serve political interests" and claimed that the state government's actions were part of an ongoing attempt to discredit political opponents.

"There is nothing provocative in his speech. These are nothing but attempts to intimidate him by using police as a political tool," he said.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the BJP's allegations as baseless.

"The allegations of political vendetta are baseless. He shouldn't have made such provocative remarks. The law will take its own course," he said.

Chakraborty, who received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, earlier this year, had asserted on October 27 that the 'masnad' (throne) of West Bengal would belong to the BJP after the 2026 assembly elections, promising to do whatever it takes to achieve the goal.

While speaking at the programme, Chakraborty, a BJP leader, said, "In 2026, the 'masnad' will be ours, and we will do everything to achieve the goal."  In an apparent reference to TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's communal remarks aimed at BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections, Chakraborty had allegedly made provocative remarks.

Chakraborty cautioned that no one should attempt to intimidate saffron party voters into abstaining from voting in the next assembly elections.

He called upon the booth-level workers of his party to resist any such attempts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mithun Chakraborty married 21 year old model-actress Helena Luke

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's first wife Helen Luke passes away in the US

Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty to receive iconic Dadasaheb Phalke award

(From left) Vivek Kumar Dewangan, REC; Vishakha Mulye, Aditya Birla Capital; Umesh Revankar, Shriram Finance; Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance; Rajiv Sabharwal, Tata Capital | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

RBI action specific, doesn't flag systemic concerns: NBFC chiefs at BS BFSI

India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

India fastest growing market and will be the largest market for SAP: CEO

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

India outperforms China with 162 universities ranked in QS rankings 2025

Topics : Mithun Chakraborty Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPro Kabaddi League LIVEDonald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon