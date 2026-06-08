MSME delayed payment complaints fall, disposal rate falls faster

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently flagged delayed payments as a major challenge for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while emphasising the need for customised credit structures for them. Data from the government's MSME Samadhaan portal, which tracked violations of the mandated 45-day payment window, shows the problem is far from resolved. Many delayed payment complaints, despite a 22 per cent decline in 2025-26 (FY26) compared to FY21, remain largely unresolved. In FY21, nearly a third, or about 33 per cent, of the complaints were disposed of. However, by FY26, the disposal rate has fallen to just 4.07 per cent.