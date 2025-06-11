Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US race to finalise trade deal ahead of Trump's tariff deadline

India, US race to finalise trade deal ahead of Trump's tariff deadline

Trade officials from India and the US met in New Delhi for about a week to discuss issues including greater market access, digital trade, customs rules and technical barriers to trade

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Shipping containers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, India | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava
   
India and the US will expedite trade talks to conclude an agreement that includes “early wins” for both sides, an official said, as the two nations race to clinch a deal before Washington’s tit-for-tat tariffs kick in next month. 
 
Trade officials from India and the US met in New Delhi for about a week to discuss issues including greater market access, digital trade, customs rules and technical barriers to trade, the official told reporters in New Delhi, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The US trade team arrived in New Delhi last week to advance trade negotiations.   
 
 
India and the US are working on a phased trade deal with an early agreement targeted for July, the deadline for implementation of the Trump administration’s so-called reciprocal tariffs. Those tariffs — which target Indian exports with 26 per cent levies — are facing legal challenges in Washington. 

Also Read

Christopher Landau With Shashi Tharoor and Indian delegation

US with India in fight against terrorism: Dy Secretary of State Landau

India-US

Indo-US ties under 'test', can't be described as 'transactional': Experts

PremiumIndia US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

Shashi Tharoor, JD Vance (Photo: X @ShashiTharoor)

Tharoor-led multi-party delegation holds wide-ranging talks with VP Vance

Premiumtrade

Racing against the clock: Why US, India can't miss window for a trade deal

 
The latest discussions also covered rules and standards for food safety and plants and human health, the official said, adding the two sides made good progress toward concluding a balanced agreement. The official added that the talks for concluding the first tranche of the trade deal will continue to be expedited. 
 
In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro on Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the US before the reciprocal tariffs take effect.
 
Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he’s “very optimistic” about prospects for a trade deal between the US and India “in the not-too-distant future.” Last month, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met Lutnick and described his meeting as “constructive.”  
 
The two nations may have an opportunity to further advance trade talks next week, as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump are both expected to meet at the Group of Seven summit in Canada.
 
India was among the first nations to initiate trade talks with the US this year, with Modi making notable efforts to appease the White House by offering concessions on a range of issues from trade to immigration.
 

More From This Section

India-US

India, US move closer to trade deal after a week-long negotiations

GST, IGST, CGST, GSTN

E-way bills grow nearly 19% to 122.65 million in May, shows data

IRCTC

Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

The members decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination for wider development of the financial sector.

Reduce unclaimed assets: FM Sitharaman to financial sector regulators

PremiumThe proportion of rural households that reported outstanding debt has grown from 47.4 per cent in 2016-17 to 52.0 per cent in 2021-22, even as their average monthly income jumped 57.5 per cent in the same period, the latest All India Rural Financial

74% rural households expect income growth in 1 year: Nabard survey

Topics : US India relations Indo-US ties Indo-US relationship Indo-US talks Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon