Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Negotiations good for India-UK: British deputy high commissioner on FTA

In the backdrop of the G20 Summit and pending issues like rules of origin, investment treaty and intellectual property rights to finalise the Free Trade Agreement

exports, imports, trade

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the backdrop of the G20 Summit and pending issues like rules of origin, investment treaty and intellectual property rights to finalise the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and United Kingdom, Nick Low, the British deputy high commissioner to Kolkata, said negotiations are normal for the benefit of both the countries. Low, who is presently on an official tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in an interview to

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

No deal for access to Britain's labour market: UK on India FTA talks

India, UK seeking equal treatment for services sector cos under FTA

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Britain's food industry thinks worst inflation is over as costs stabilise

How Tata's EV battery plant will help Britain in saving its car industry

Multi-billion dollar India-Nigeria infra deal to boost agriculture, ports

Want easier intra-company transfers for workers: India on UK FTA talks

Weekend Bites Special Edition: G20, Modi, Biden, Xi, India, and Bharat

Govt discusses 2 new criteria for import of information technology hardware

Modi-Biden bilateral meet: 'Our friendship to play big role in global good'

Topics : FTA Britain trade

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon