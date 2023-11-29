Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Net apprenticeship outlook projected to rise 75% in Oct-Mar period: Report

According to the Teamlease Degree Apprenticeship's 2023 Outlook Report, the NAO increased to 56 per cent and 66 per cent in the same period in the past two years, respectively

jobs

The total number of apprentices employed over the last five years increased 30 per cent, the report said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Net Apprenticeship Outlook (NAO) metric could see a 75 per cent jump in the second half of the fiscal year, as per a report.
According to the Teamlease Degree Apprenticeship's 2023 Outlook Report, the NAO increased to 56 per cent and 66 per cent in the same period in the past two years, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It is now projected to rise 75 per cent in the October-March period.
A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 30 per cent showcases that organisations view apprenticeships as a talent development strategy that drives skill enhancement and workforce development, the report said.
TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship Vice President Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta told PTI that NAO metric for 2023, which is a key indicator of employer sentiment, has reached an all-time high.
"In the labyrinth of India's rapidly evolving workforce landscape, apprenticeships have emerged as a pivotal bridge between education and employment."

"The NAO metric signals a remarkable 75 per cent increase in employer intent for apprenticeship engagement. Electrical & electronics (94 pc), telecom (93 pc), and e-commerce & tech products (90 pc) are the leading sectors with the highest NAO," he said.
Key cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad are leading the charge for skill development and career growth, as per the report.
The total number of apprentices employed over the last five years increased 30 per cent, the report said.
Growth in retail, BFSI, and logistics industries is predicted to reach 67 per cent in the next three years, he added.
Structured training programmes (53 pc) and regular mentoring, and coaching (41 pc) also emerged as preferred strategies for engaging apprentices, the report added.

Also Read

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

After Balasore, Silkyara, disaster response gears up for new challenges

Railways to upgrade anti-collision tech Kavach to LTE: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in September quarter: Govt survey

Corporate bond issuances rebound in November as market gains stability

Cabinet approves 'terms of reference' for 16th Finance Commission

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Skill development job sector Jobs India

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon