Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

NRI deposit inflows dip to $8.3 billion in April-October, shows RBI data

NRI deposit inflows moderated to $8.3 billion in April-October FY26, mainly due to a sharp drop in FCNR (B) inflows, even as NRE deposits recorded higher inflows, RBI data showed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, up from $162.69 billion a year ago.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $8.3 billion during April-October of FY26 from $11.9 billion in the same period last year, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
What drove the decline in NRI deposit inflows? 
This decline was primarily because of reduced inflows into foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits.
 
How large are outstanding NRI deposits? 
According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $168.78 billion at the end of October 2025, up from $162.69 billion a year ago.

Also Read

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Outward remittances under LRS slip 2% in Oct on travel, education dip

chinese fdi, press note 3, niti aayog, investment curbs, india china ties, dpiit, foreign investment reform

Net FDI into India nearly doubles to $6.2 bn in April-October: RBI data

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI net sells $11.8 bn in October, highest monthly sale in 10 months

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Economic activity held up in November with demand remaining robust: RBI

Train, Indian Railway

Railways hikes passenger fares for 2nd time in FY26; move may add ₹600 crpremium

 
NRI deposit schemes include FCNR deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
 
 
How did FCNR (B) and NRE inflows move in FY26 so far? 
As much as $1.6 billion flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April-October of FY26, down from $6.1 billion in April-October of FY25. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $31.88 billion at the end of October 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits saw an inflow of $3.9 billion in April-October of FY26, compared to $3.0 billion in April-October of FY25. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $100.98 billion in October 2025.

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari

Knowledge key for India to become $5 trillion economy, says Gadkari

Eight core sectors grow 1.8% in November after flat October performance

Eight core sectors rebound to 1.8% growth in November after October dip

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India at advanced stage of talks on bilateral trade pact with US: Goyal

India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal

Piyush Goyal

India will never open up dairy sector: Commerce Minister on New Zealand FTA

Topics : RBI NRI deposit economy FCNR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon