India seals FTA with New Zealand, gets zero duty access for all exports

After nine months of negotiations, India and New Zealand have concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) that will provide zero-duty market access for 100 per cent of India’s exports.
India has offered tariff liberalisation across 70 per cent of tariff lines, covering 95 per cent of bilateral trade between the two countries.
Under the agreement, New Zealand has committed to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) into India by $20 billion over 15 years. Commerce department officials said this commitment will be backed by a “rebalancing mechanism” that allows suspension of FTA benefits if the investment target is not met. New Zealand’s cumulative FDI into India currently stands at around $9 million between 2000 and 2025.
“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, The Rt. Hon. Christopher Luxon today. The two leaders jointly announced the successful conclusion of the historic, ambitious and mutually beneficial India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” the Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement on Monday.
What does the FTA mean for India’s trade strategy?
Once signed, the agreement will become India’s seventh trade pact since 2021 and forms part of New Delhi’s broader trade diversification strategy, at a time when global trade rules are undergoing a major reset.
Officials said the deal is expected to be signed in the next two to three months after legal scrubbing of the text. As New Zealand will require parliamentary approval, the FTA is likely to come into force within six to seven months.
Which sectors stand to benefit the most?
The elimination of tariffs is expected to significantly improve the competitiveness of India’s labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear and marine products, by providing duty-free access to the New Zealand market.
Commerce department officials said the agreement delivers India’s “most ambitious” services offer in any FTA so far. It includes new skilled employment pathways through a temporary entry visa for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a maximum stay of up to three years.
Government officials said that the FTA will be beneficial for Indian companies to gain a foothold not only in New Zealand but also the Pacific Island Countries as a whole.
By 2045 New Zealand could be at least 250,000 workers short, threatening the sustainability of pensions and healthcare. The deal is an Opportunity for India to position itself as a key supplier of skilled/semi skilled workers to New Zealand, they said.
What has been excluded from the deal?
Sensitive items such as dairy and certain agricultural products have been excluded, reflecting India’s domestic concerns. For products such as wine, lamb and wool, India has made tariff offers similar to those under its interim trade pact with Australia.
Tariff rate quota-based market access has been extended to items including Manuka honey, kiwifruit, apples and albumins, including milk albumins.
How big is India-New Zealand trade today?
Bilateral merchandise trade between India and New Zealand reached $1.3 billion in FY25. Total trade in goods and services stood at around $2.4 billion in 2024, with services trade accounting for $1.24 billion.