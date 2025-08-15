Friday, August 15, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Next round of India-Asean trade pact review talks in October in Jakarta

Next round of India-Asean trade pact review talks in October in Jakarta

The bilateral trade reached $123 billion in 2024-25, reflecting the strong economic ties between the two sides and creating opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the years ahead, it said

exports, imports, trade

It is also India's second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with equity inflows of $163.85 billion (Rs 11,24,509.65 crore) between April 2000 and July 2024, accounting for about 24 per cent of India's total inflows.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next round of review talks for the India-Asean free trade agreement in goods will be held in October this year in Jakarta, an official statement said on Friday.

The tenth round of the negotiations concluded here this month (August 10-14).

The Commerce Ministry said the Joint Committee focused on advancing the ongoing review of AITIGA (Asean India trade in goods agreement) to enhance its effectiveness, accessibility, and trade facilitation capabilities.

ASEAN remains a key trade partner for India, accounting for around 11 per cent of India's global trade.

The bilateral trade reached $123 billion in 2024-25, reflecting the strong economic ties between the two sides and creating opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the years ahead, it said.

 

Also Read

steel, steel industry

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

exporters, trade, tariff

Kolkata port signs ₹343.58 crore deal for Haldia berth mechanisation

exporters, trade, tariff

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gem, jewellery exports rise 15.98% to $2.17 billion in July: GJEPC

Optical fibre cable

China to continue anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic products

"The next AITIGA Joint Committee meeting is scheduled for 6-7 October 2025 at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will be hosted by Malaysia," it added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the fourth meeting of the India-Singapore Joint Working Group on Trade andInvestment (JWGTI) was held here on August 14.

Discussions focused on identifying priority sectors for greater alignment, improving logistics and supply chains, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and exploring ways to facilitate cross-border trade.

The meeting reviewed ongoing collaboration in areas like the semiconductor sector and digitalisation of trade, and explored potential partnerships in skills development and capacity building.

Singapore is India's largest trading partner within ASEAN, with total bilateral trade of $34.26 billion during 2024-25.

It is also India's second-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI), with equity inflows of $163.85 billion (Rs 11,24,509.65 crore) between April 2000 and July 2024, accounting for about 24 per cent of India's total inflows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee's REER eases to 100.36 in June as currency weakens against peers

India US Trade

India facing tough choices in responding to steep Trump tariffs: GTRI

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort, Indian flag

PM Modi urges swadeshi, unveils GST reforms and Rs 1 trillion jobs plan

PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Independence Day, Red Fort

Youth getting first job in private sector to get Rs 15,000 support: PM Modi

Tariff turbulence: Surat's diamond industry faces third crisis in 17 years

Tariff turbulence: Surat's diamond industry faces third crisis in 17 yearspremium

Topics : ASEAN trade Indonesia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon