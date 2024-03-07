NITI Aayog for States digital platform to foster Centre-state synthesis

In an effort to strengthen cooperation between the Centre and states in achieving growth objectives, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the NITI for States (NFS) digital platform on Thursday.

Developed by the central think tank NITI Aayog, NFS serves as an integrated platform featuring 7,500 best practices from state governments and over a thousand case studies. This wealth of information, combined with the Aayog’s support, can be utilised to devise tailored solutions for specific states.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam underscored the fundamental role the organisation can play in guiding states towards fulfilling their developmental objectives in consonance with the central government’s growth.

The platform aims to integrate data across states, centralising findings to inform future decisions by state governments based on data-driven insights.

NFS includes curated training modules for government officials, focusing on enhancing behavioural, functional, and domain knowledge.

Helpdesks staffed by domain experts from the Aayog will address queries from state officials. These skill development modules align with the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) Karmayogi platform.

Subrahmanyam highlighted the necessity for all 7,000 blocks in the country to transition to technology and data-driven decision-making.

The minister, in his address, underscored the platform’s departure from the previous “statist” approach, emphasising its role in facilitating holistic growth.

The platform incorporates real-time data updation and monitoring, spanning 10 sectors and two cross-cutting themes. Sectors include agriculture, education, energy, health, livelihoods and skilling, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprise, tourism, urban, water resources, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene). Cross-cutting themes encompass gender and climate change.

The Aayog’s CEO mentioned the inclusion of real-time insights into policy implementation trends at central, state, district, and block levels on the portal.

The minister also observed the operation of a Viksit Bharat Strategy Room, an interactive space for data visualisation and analysis of best practices and policy trends. Currently, five states have established immersive Viksit Bharat strategy rooms.