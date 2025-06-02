Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Nomura forecasts India's GDP growth to slide from 6.5% to 6.2% in FY26

Nomura forecasts India's GDP growth to slide from 6.5% to 6.2% in FY26

In a research report, Nomura said there is a divergence between the growth in GST collections and across other high-frequency growth indicators like auto sales and bank credit growth

GDP

The RBI sees growth sustaining at 6.5 per cent, the official data showed. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's real GDP growth in FY26 will slide further to 6.2 per cent in FY26 from 6.5 per cent in FY25, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

In a research report, Nomura said there is a "divergence" between the growth in GST collections and across other high-frequency growth indicators like auto sales and bank credit growth.

As per the official data released last week, the real GDP growth came down to 6.5 per cent in FY25 from 9.2 per cent in FY24.

The RBI sees growth sustaining at 6.5 per cent, the official data showed.

"Our baseline view assumes GDP growth moderates to 6.2 per cent in FY26 from 6.5 per cent in FY25," Nomura said in its report.

 

Also Read

Premiumwall street, markets

Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

Nomura

Nomura raises Nifty target to 26,140 for March on strong domestic cues

Nomura

Nomura raises Nifty March 2026 target to 26,140 on supportive macros

real estate construction building

KEC International: Analysts up target price but stay cautious post Q4 show

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's cash infusion to aid more rally in short bonds, says Nomura

The Japanese brokerage revised its March 2026 Nifty target to 26,140 points, up from the previous level of 24,970 points, on the macroeconomic trends and also sought to temper concerns on valuations.

"The Indian equity markets have been resilient in the recent past despite corporate earnings estimate cuts and global uncertainties," Nomura said.

"We think positive domestic macros, as reflected in the significant fall in yields and the relatively lower beta of Indian equities underpinned by consistent domestic flows, are supporting market valuation," the report said.

American brokerage peer Bofa Securities, however, made a cautious note about equity market valuations and said that they seem to be "full" in the near term.

The brokerage, however, said it expects India to continue being the top country to deliver a high number of stock compounders and pointed out nine structural themes aiding it, including rapid infrastructure creation, productivity gains, digitisation and financialisation.

Nomura said it prefers domestic-focused sectors against exporters given the global uncertainties, and also expects the investment cycle to get delayed because of the global uncertainties.

Consumption stocks have underperformed during the market correction since the peak in September 2024, it said, adding that the current macro environment marked by low inflation, interest rate cuts and income tax cuts presents tailwinds to consumption.

More From This Section

Premiumsteel, steel industry

India weighs 3 options as US doubles safeguard duties on steel, aluminium

Paraguayan

Indian firms should use Paraguay as launchpad for South America: MEA

PremiumGST

GST Council may reclassify key intermediaries as exporters in next meeting

UPI outage April 2025, Unified Payments Interface disruptions, NPCI monitoring mechanism, UPI transaction status API, India digital payments issues, UPI API call limits, PSP banks UPI outage, April 12 UPI failure, NPCI and banks meeting, UPI real-tim

Banks make a killing from TERPs, standing deposit facility arbitrage

Indian G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Indian economy to be close to $30 trillion mark by 2047: Amitabh Kant

Topics : Nomura India GDP growth India GDP GDP forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon