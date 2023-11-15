Not working under any deadlines on India-UK FTA: Commerce secretary

The ongoing negotiations on the free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK) are happening under timelines, and there are no deadlines as such, as there are issues which are slightly complex in nature and are of economic significance to both countries, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Addressing a query on any tentative deadline to sign the pact between the two countries, the secretary said that issues are being examined carefully in a round-wise manner and they are expected to finish soon.

“We are not working under any deadlines. Though, there are internal timelines as such and round-wise discussions happen there,” the commerce secretary said.

Till now, 13 rounds of negotiations have concluded on the issue, and chief negotiators of India and the UK are expected to soon hold the next round of talks to iron out differences on issues such as automobiles, medical devices, and movement of professionals. The officials from the UK are expected to come to New Delhi for the negotiations. Launched in January 2022, the agreement was originally scheduled to conclude by Deepavali (October 24, 2022), but the deadline was missed due to several adverse developments.

Besides, in response to a query on India joining the trade pillar, the secretary said that the finalisation of the trade pillar by the 14-member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is expected to take some more time, which gives India more time to track these negotiations.

“The finalisation of the trade pillar by the IPEF countries, where we have observer status, is expected to take some more time. The three pillars that we have already joined are getting finalised first. So, we have more elbow room to look at these negotiations and respond,” he added.

Out of four pillars, India has joined three pillars - supply chains, clean economy, and fair economy (issues like tax and anti-corruption) and is an observer under the trade pillar.

The secretary also clarified on the labour component under the IPEF and said that harmonisation of regulations is expected under the supply chain pillar.

“We have agreed that the regulations will only be applicable as per the domestic labour laws. It is not beyond the domestic labour laws and it is a cooperative mechanism. There is no dispute resolution mechanism, where if an investor country feels there is some inconsistency, then it will be bilaterally resolved under a cooperation mechanism,” Barthwal said.