Oil prices up 2% on Gaza ceasefire rejection, US fuel stocks data

The Brent benchmark breached $80 a barrel for the first time since Feb. 1 as it extended into a fourth straight session of gains

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Oil prices gained over 2% on Thursday on concerns of a broadening conflict in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas.
Brent futures rose $2.13, or 2.7%, to $81.34 a barrel at 12:19 p.m. (1719 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $2.00, or 2.7%, to $75.86.
The Brent benchmark breached $80 a barrel for the first time since Feb. 1 as it extended into a fourth straight session of gains.
Israeli forces bombed the southern border city of Rafah on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.
"The market is holding its breath on what the next potential fallout could be," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital LLC. Attacks on shipping by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels continued to disrupt global oil trading, he added.
A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Thursday for ceasefire talks with mediators Egypt and Qatar.
In the U.S., a stronger than expected drawdown in gasoline and middle-distillate stocks also buoyed the oil market.
The draw in fuel stocks, combined with a rise in crude stocks, was a sign of U.S. refinery maintenance, Varga said.
"Ongoing U.S. refinery maintenance, together with Europe being short on diesel, can help maintain the positive sentiment for now," he added.
Elsewhere, Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield - the largest in the North Sea - will maintain steady production at a higher rate of 755,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the rest of this year, Aker BP said. Its original planned capacity was 660,000 bpd.
In Russia, damage to refineries from Ukraine's drone attacks and technical outages led to more crude exports than planned in February, potentially undermining the country's pledge to cut supplies under an OPEC+ pact, according to analysts.
(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York, Robert Harvey in London, Katya Golubkova in Tokyo and Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman, Alexandra Hudson)

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

