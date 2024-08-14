Business Standard
PE-VC funds investment declines sharply in July to $2.7 bn: Report

The bets were 42 per cent lower than $ 4.6 billion in the preceding month of June, and 35 per cent down from $ 4.1 billion in July last year

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

The month recorded 16 exits worth $ 2.5 billion, as compared to $ 3 billion in July 2023. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Investments in Indian entities by venture capital and private equity funds declined sharply to $ 2.7 billion in July this year, a report said on Wednesday.
The bets were 42 per cent lower than $ 4.6 billion in the preceding month of June, and 35 per cent down from $ 4.1 billion in July last year, the report by industry lobby grouping IVCA and consultancy firm EY, said.
Interestingly, the number of deals increased to 81 from 68 transactions in the year-ago period, indicating the deal sizes were down.
"The second half of 2024 appears to have had a weak start. We expect PE/VC investors to take a cautious approach as concerns over global uncertainties, inflation and geopolitical tensions play out, influencing the confidence and willingness of investors to deploy additional capital," the firm's partner Vivek Soni said.
He added that the budget has been a "net positive" for the sector, and added that the angel tax removal should stimulate investor interest in the start-up space.
The number of large deals valued at over $ 100 million each declined to six in July 2024 and the aggregate value of $ 1.5 billion was 58 per cent lower compared to the year-ago period, the report said.

Buyout investments had the largest share in July 2024, with $ 1.2 billion invested across five deals compared to $ 2.9 billion across six deals in July 2023, it said, adding that start-up investments were up by 31 per cent at $ 729 million to become the second biggest category.
The month recorded 16 exits worth $ 2.5 billion, as compared to $ 3 billion in July 2023 in 20 deals, it said.
PE and VC funds raised $ 434 million for future investments during the month, which was broadly similar to June this year, but higher than the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

