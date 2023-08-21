Confirmation

Rajasthan govt approves Rs 700 crore for irrigation infrastructure upgrade

Meanwhile, Rs 123.53 crore has been approved for work at a filter plant near Bada Talab at Guda Vishnoiyan in Luni, Jodhpur

Representative image Photo: Shutterstock

Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has approved around Rs 700 crore for strengthening the canal system and other related works in a bid to upgrade irrigation infrastructure in the state.

“The state government has been working to develop and strengthen the water system in various areas of the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 381.74 crore for six projects related to the canal system in the state recently,” a senior official of the state government said.

Giving details, the official said the projects include Rs 79.94 crore for water availability in Rajsamand Canal by increasing the capacity of the Khari feeder; Rs 17.60 crore for Narmada canal project's Balore and Sanchore lift distributary system; Rs 8.05 crore for the tail minor of the Bhimguda distributary system; Rs 14.43 crore for the Ratoda distributary system minors; Rs 20.47 crore for the Manki distributary system and Rs 241.25 crore for strengthening the Parvati main canal in Baran district.

Meanwhile, Rs 123.53 crore has been approved for work at a filter plant near Bada Talab at Guda Vishnoiyan in Luni, Jodhpur.

The official said this will strengthen the water distribution system, which will benefit 70 villages and 148 hamlets.

The work will include a raw water trunk main line, a main pipeline, raw water reservoir, water treatment plant, clear water reservoir, pump and machinery, and electrification.

Along with this, the state government has okayed Rs 33.95 crore under the micro irrigation lift project to strengthen the irrigation system in Mohammadpur, Kaithudi and other villages in Baran district.
Topics : Rajasthan government Irrigation project

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

