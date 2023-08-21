Rajasthan govt approves Rs 700 crore for irrigation infrastructure upgrade

The Rajasthan government has approved around Rs 700 crore for strengthening the canal system and other related works in a bid to upgrade irrigation infrastructure in the state.

“The state government has been working to develop and strengthen the water system in various areas of the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 381.74 crore for six projects related to the canal system in the state recently,” a senior official of the state government said.

Giving details, the official said the projects include Rs 79.94 crore for water availability in Rajsamand Canal by increasing the capacity of the Khari feeder; Rs 17.60 crore for Narmada canal project's Balore and Sanchore lift distributary system; Rs 8.05 crore for the tail minor of the Bhimguda distributary system; Rs 14.43 crore for the Ratoda distributary system minors; Rs 20.47 crore for the Manki distributary system and Rs 241.25 crore for strengthening the Parvati main canal in Baran district.

Meanwhile, Rs 123.53 crore has been approved for work at a filter plant near Bada Talab at Guda Vishnoiyan in Luni, Jodhpur.

The official said this will strengthen the water distribution system, which will benefit 70 villages and 148 hamlets.

The work will include a raw water trunk main line, a main pipeline, raw water reservoir, water treatment plant, clear water reservoir, pump and machinery, and electrification.

Also Read Irrigation coverage: Farms in majority of states are still rain-dependent Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme tomorrow Govt's analgesic for inflation: Steps to alleviate price rise in pipeline Lenders need to make software tweaks, borrower engagement for RBI Rules

Along with this, the state government has okayed Rs 33.95 crore under the micro irrigation lift project to strengthen the irrigation system in Mohammadpur, Kaithudi and other villages in Baran district.