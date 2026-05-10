RBI and ECB renew cooperation framework with updated MoU in Basel
The updated MoU between the RBI and ECB will facilitate regular information exchange, policy dialogue and technical cooperation in areas of mutual interest
BS Reporter
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking, the RBI said in a statement. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel.
“The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking,” the statement said.
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Topics : RBI European Central Bank ECB
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First Published: May 10 2026 | 9:18 PM IST