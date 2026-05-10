RBI and ECB renew cooperation framework with updated MoU in Basel

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking, the RBI said in a statement. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel.

“The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking,” the statement said.