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RBI and ECB renew cooperation framework with updated MoU in Basel

The updated MoU between the RBI and ECB will facilitate regular information exchange, policy dialogue and technical cooperation in areas of mutual interest

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Reserve Bank of India and European Central Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation (Photo: RBI _X)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking, the RBI said in a statement. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) meetings in Basel.
 
“The MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2015, provides a framework for a regular exchange of information, policy dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the field of central banking,” the statement said.
 

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Topics : RBI European Central Bank ECB

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

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